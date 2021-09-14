LIVE Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 3rd T20I in Colombo

|Sri Lanka
|South Africa
|120/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6
|3/0 (1.1 ov) - R/R 2.57
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Reeza Hendricks
|Batting
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Quinton de Kock (W)
|Batting
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Maheesh Theekshana
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|0.1
|0
|1
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
3 (3) R/R: 2.57
Quinton de Kock (W) 0(4)
Reeza Hendricks 2(3)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
Toss report: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat in his team's bid for a consolation win in the third and final Twenty20 international on Tuesday.
The hosts, who have already lost the series after being outplayed in the first two matches, have made three changes with Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Madushanka and Avishka Fernando included in the team in Colombo.
South Africa, led by Keshav Maharaj, have made just one change from their series-clinching win on Sunday. Wiaan Mulder replaces Anrigh Nortje.
Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madhushanka, Maheesh Theekshana
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj (capt), Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)
TV umpire: Prageeth Rambukwella (SRI)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
