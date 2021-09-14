Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa At R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 14 September, 2021

14 September, 2021
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

120/8 (20.0 ov)

3rd T20I
South Africa

South Africa

3/0 (1.1 ov)

Sri Lanka South Africa
120/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6 3/0 (1.1 ov) - R/R 2.57

Play In Progress

South Africa need 118 runs in 113 balls at 6.26 rpo

Quinton de Kock (W) - 0

Reeza Hendricks - 2

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Reeza Hendricks Batting 2 3 0 0
Quinton de Kock (W) Batting 0 4 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Maheesh Theekshana 1 0 2 0
Wanindu Hasaranga 0.1 0 1 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

3 (3) R/R: 2.57

0 0(0) S.R (0)

LIVE Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 3rd T20I in Colombo

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 14th, 2021
  • 19:10:40 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat in his team's bid for a consolation win in the third and final Twenty20 international on Tuesday.

The hosts, who have already lost the series after being outplayed in the first two matches, have made three changes with Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Madushanka and Avishka Fernando included in the team in Colombo.

South Africa, led by Keshav Maharaj, have made just one change from their series-clinching win on Sunday. Wiaan Mulder replaces Anrigh Nortje.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madhushanka, Maheesh Theekshana

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj (capt), Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

TV umpire: Prageeth Rambukwella (SRI)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

fk/oho

Updated Date: September 14, 2021 19:10:40 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 1st T20I at Colombo, Full Cricket Score: Proteas win by 28 runs
First Cricket News

Highlights, Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 1st T20I at Colombo, Full Cricket Score: Proteas win by 28 runs

Follow live score and updates from the first T20I between Sri Lanka and South Africa on our blog

Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Janneman Malan's knock of 121 powers visitors to series-levelling win in second ODI
First Cricket News

Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Janneman Malan's knock of 121 powers visitors to series-levelling win in second ODI

South Africa scored 283-6 in 47 overs of the reduced match with opening batsman Malan scoring his third ODI ton after the tourists elected to bat first in Colombo.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Avishka Fernando slams ton to help islanders win first ODI
First Cricket News

Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Avishka Fernando slams ton to help islanders win first ODI

South Africa fell short on 286-6 despite opener Aiden Markram's 96 off 90 balls and a run-a-ball 59 by Rassie van der Dussen.