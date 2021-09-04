LIVE Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2nd ODI at Colombo

|South Africa
|Sri Lanka
|29/0 (6.0 ov) - R/R 4.83
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Janneman Malan
|Batting
|14
|14
|1
|0
|Aiden Markram
|Batting
|15
|22
|1
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Dushmantha Chameera
|3
|0
|13
|0
|Praveen Jayawickrama
|3
|0
|16
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
29 (29) R/R: 4.83
Janneman Malan 14(14)
Aiden Markram 15(22)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
Toss update: South Africa won the toss in the second ODI against Sri Lanka and have opted to bat.
Preview: Rain delayed the start of the second one-day international between Sri Lanka and South Africa in Colombo on Saturday.
The sheets covering the ground at the R. Premadasa Stadium were covered with water as both teams waited for the toss.
The toss finally took place at 3.30 PM IST, and it was confirmed that the contest will be a 47-overs per side game.
Keshav Maharaj is leading the Proteas in the absence of Temba Bavuma, who has been ruled out of the tour due to a thumb fracture.
Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, are looking to clinch the three-match series after they won the opener on Thursday while the Proteas eye a comeback.
With inputs from AFP
