Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa At R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 04 September, 2021

04 September, 2021
Starts 14:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
South Africa

South Africa

29/0 (6.0 ov)

2nd ODI
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

Yet To Bat

South Africa Sri Lanka
29/0 (6.0 ov) - R/R 4.83

Play In Progress

Janneman Malan - 14

Aiden Markram - 15

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Janneman Malan Batting 14 14 1 0
Aiden Markram Batting 15 22 1 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Dushmantha Chameera 3 0 13 0
Praveen Jayawickrama 3 0 16 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

29 (29) R/R: 4.83

Aiden Markram 15(22)

0 0(0) S.R (0)

LIVE Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2nd ODI at Colombo

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 4th, 2021
  • 16:04:12 IST

Toss update: South Africa won the toss in the second ODI against Sri Lanka and have opted to bat.

Preview: Rain delayed the start of the second one-day international between Sri Lanka and South Africa in Colombo on Saturday.

The sheets covering the ground at the R. Premadasa Stadium were covered with water as both teams waited for the toss.

The toss finally took place at 3.30 PM IST, and it was confirmed that the contest will be a 47-overs per side game.

Keshav Maharaj is leading the Proteas in the absence of Temba Bavuma, who has been ruled out of the tour due to a thumb fracture.

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, are looking to clinch the three-match series after they won the opener on Thursday while the Proteas eye a comeback.

With inputs from AFP 

Updated Date: September 04, 2021 16:04:12 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Ramiz Raja set to take over as PCB chairman as Ehsan Mani steps down
First Cricket News

Ramiz Raja set to take over as PCB chairman as Ehsan Mani steps down

An official of the PCB confirmed that Mani was no longer chairman of the board as his tenure ended on 25 August.

Joe Root says it is hard to see Azeem Rafiq hurting, need to make 'our game more diverse, educate better'
First Cricket News

Joe Root says it is hard to see Azeem Rafiq hurting, need to make 'our game more diverse, educate better'

Rafiq, a former England U-19 captain, had last year said that he was close to taking his own life after facing racism during his time at Yorkshire from 2008 to 2017.

ECB senior executives set to share £2.1 million bonus despite job cuts amid COVID-19 pandemic
First Cricket News

ECB senior executives set to share £2.1 million bonus despite job cuts amid COVID-19 pandemic

ECB chair Ian Watmore said the executives are being rewarded for their good work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.