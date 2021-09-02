LIVE Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st ODI at Colombo

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss Report: Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bat in the first ODI against South Africa.

Earlier, Sri Lanka had recalled former skipper Dinesh Chandimal into a 22-member squad led by Dasun Shanaka for a six-match series against South Africa.

Chandimal, 31, was dropped after a disappointing tour of the West Indies in March. He missed series against England and India.

Sri Lanka had also added the uncapped Pulina Tharanga and Maheesh Theekshana for the tournament starting September 2 with three one-day internationals. The last of three Twenty20 games will be on September 14.

All six matches are to be played at the Premadasa stadium in Colombo without spectators because of Covid-19 health guidelines.

Sri Lanka squad:

Dasun Shanaka (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lahiru Kumara, Lahiru Madushanka, Pulina Tharanga, Maheesh Theekshana

With inputs from AFP