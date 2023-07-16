Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Check out LIVE scorecard from the first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle.

Sri Lanka take on Pakistan in a two-match Test series. Twitter @ICC

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan At Galle International Stadium, Galle, 16 July, 2023

16 July, 2023
Starts 10:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

108/4 (30.0 ov)

1st Test
Pakistan

Pakistan

Yet To Bat

Preview: Sri Lanka host Pakistan in the first Test in Galle, as the two teams’ new World Test Championship (WTC) campaign get underway on Sunday.

Left-arm quick Shaheen Afridi returns for Pakistan after a year out of the test side due to a knee injury, and the visitors are pinning their hopes on him.

When these teams met at the same ground last year, Afridi claimed four wickets in the first innings but suffered a serious right knee ligament injury while fielding in the second innings. He aggravated the injury months later at the T20 World Cup. Pakistan still won that first test but lost the second. They are mirroring the same series this year.

“Very pleased with the return of Shaheen Afridi,” Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said. “Besides his wicket-taking abilities, his presence always motivates and lifts the side. I know Shaheen has badly missed red-ball cricket and is hungry for test cricket.”

Shaheen is on 99 test wickets and set to become the fourth fastest Pakistani quick to 100.

Sri Lanka will miss the services of seam bowler Asitha Fernando, who is recovering from dengue fever.

Kasun Rajitha and Vishwa Fernando are expected to share the new ball although they have in the squad uncapped left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka, who was highly impressive during the Asia Cup last year when his wickets included Virat Kohli.

Sri Lanka’s key weapon will be left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, who has an enviable record in Galle of 46 wickets from five tests including six five-wicket hauls.

Both teams have settled sides with Pakistan carrying 13 players in the squad who were in Sri Lanka 12 months ago.

The tourists will also be hoping for an uptick in fortune during the series. Since the beginning of 2022, Pakistan has won only one of 10 tests. Even so, it is sixth in the world ranking, one place higher than Sri Lanka.

With inputs from The Associated Press 

Published on: July 16, 2023 10:14:31 IST

