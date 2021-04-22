Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh At Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, 21 April, 2021

21 April, 2021
Starts 10:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

383/2 (120.5 ov)

1st Test
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

Yet To Bat

Bangladesh Sri Lanka
383/2 (120.5 ov) - R/R 3.17

Play In Progress

Mominul Haque (C) - 112

Najmul Hossain Shanto - 104

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Najmul Hossain Shanto Batting 155 368 16 1
Mominul Haque (C) Batting 112 255 10 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Suranga Lakmal 24.5 10 65 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 152/2 (38.3)

231 (231) R/R: 2.79

Tamim Iqbal 90(101) S.R (89.1)

c Lahiru Thirimanne b Vishwa Fernando

LIVE Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 2 at Pallekele

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 22nd, 2021
  • 11:08:49 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 1 Report: Najmul Shanto hit his maiden century and Tamim Iqbal 90 as Bangladesh took a rare chance to plunder runs off an opponent on the first day of their first Test in Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Bangladesh, looking for their first overseas Test win for four years, made 302 for two on an easy wicket for scoring in Pallekele.

After Saif Hassan fell for a duck to Vishwa Fernando in the second over, Shanto and Tamim added 144 for the second wicket to establish Bangladesh's dominance over the bowlers.

Shanto and captain Mominul Haque then put on an unbeaten 150 runs for the third wicket.

The 22-year-old left-hander Shanto was dropped by wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella on 28 but went on to reach three figures in his seventh Test. He was on 126 at the end of the day with 14 fours and a six.

Shanto said he was "relieved" to get his first ton, and had been happy to wait for Sri Lanka's "loose balls".

"I had worked really hard but unfortunately I wasn’t getting big runs. But I believed in my ability and I'm glad it all clicked today. It was a tough few months after a disappointing series against West Indies.”

The experienced Tamim accelerated the run scoring when he came on and narrowly missed out on a deserved century.

His 29th half-century came off just 54 balls with ten boundaries.

Having reached 90 off 101 balls with 15 fours, Tamim offered a half-hearted shot and was caught by lone slip fielder Lahiru Thirimanne off Fernando's bowling.

Mominul, unbeaten on 64 at the close, was also dropped by Dickwella, but the wicket would not have counted as Dhananjaya de Silva had overstepped the bowling line.

Sri Lanka’s batting coach Grant Flower expressed hope for an early breakthrough on day two.

"It has been a tough day but if we take two early wickets tomorrow things can change pretty quickly."

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: April 22, 2021 11:08:49 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, KKR vs MI, Cricket Score, IPL 2021, Match 5: Mumbai Indians clinch victory by 10 runs
First Cricket News

Highlights, KKR vs MI, Cricket Score, IPL 2021, Match 5: Mumbai Indians clinch victory by 10 runs

Catch the LIVE score and updates from the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Hosts embrace pace strategy for Test lift
First Cricket News

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Hosts embrace pace strategy for Test lift

Sri Lanka have embraced pace strategy for the two-Test series against Bangladesh, to be held in a bio-secure bubble at the Pallekele ground.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Visitors call up uncapped pacer Shoriful Islam in 15-man squad for first Test
First Cricket News

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Visitors call up uncapped pacer Shoriful Islam in 15-man squad for first Test

Shoriful, a member of Bangladesh's Under-19 World Cup-winning squad, made his limited-overs debut during the recent tour in New Zealand but has yet to play any Test.