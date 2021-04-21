LIVE Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1 at Pallekele

|Bangladesh
|Sri Lanka
|106/1 (27.0 ov) - R/R 3.93
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Tamim Iqbal
|Batting
|65
|72
|12
|0
|Najmul Hossain Shanto
|Batting
|37
|86
|5
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Suranga Lakmal
|7
|3
|23
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 8/1 (2)
|
98 (98) R/R: 3.86
Tamim Iqbal 57(66)
Najmul Hossain Shanto 37(86)
|
Saif Hassan 0(6) S.R (0)
lbw b Vishwa Fernando
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Toss update: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat Wednesday in the opening Test against Sri Lanka who are looking for a first Test win in more than a year.
Sri Lanka left out former captain Dinesh Chandimal as the experienced Angelo Mathews returned to the side having missed a recent series in the West Indies.
Both teams packed their squads with fast bowling on a greenish wicket.
Sri Lanka have not won a Test since January last year, also against Bangladesh. Since then, they have lost four and drawn three.
Bangladesh are searching for their first overseas Test win in four years.
Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (Captain), Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Abu Jayed, Taijul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Saif Hassan
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando
Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge and Kumar Dharmasena (SL)
Television Umpire: Ravindra Wimalasiri (SL)
Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SL)
With inputs from AFP
