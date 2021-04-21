LIVE Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1 at Pallekele

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss update: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat Wednesday in the opening Test against Sri Lanka who are looking for a first Test win in more than a year.

Sri Lanka left out former captain Dinesh Chandimal as the experienced Angelo Mathews returned to the side having missed a recent series in the West Indies.

Both teams packed their squads with fast bowling on a greenish wicket.

Sri Lanka have not won a Test since January last year, also against Bangladesh. Since then, they have lost four and drawn three.

Bangladesh are searching for their first overseas Test win in four years.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (Captain), Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Abu Jayed, Taijul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Saif Hassan

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando

Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge and Kumar Dharmasena (SL)

Television Umpire: Ravindra Wimalasiri (SL)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SL)

With inputs from AFP