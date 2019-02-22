First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and IRE in IND | 1st T20I Feb 21, 2019
AFG Vs IRE
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
ENG in WI | 1st ODI Feb 20, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 6 wickets
ENG in WI Feb 22, 2019
WI vs ENG
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
AFG and IRE in IND Feb 23, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

LIVE cricket score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test at Port Elizabeth, Day 2

Follow the full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of Day 2 of the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Port Elizabeth on our live blog here.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 22, 2019 14:56:36 IST

222/10
Overs
61.2
R/R
3.63
Fours
28
Sixes
0
Extras
11
154/9
Overs
37.4
R/R
4.12
Fours
25
Sixes
2
Extras
3
10/1
Overs
5.2
R/R
1.92
Fours
1
Sixes
0
Extras
0
Aiden Markram Batting 8 15 1 0
Suranga Lakmal 3 0 7 0
Vishwa Fernando 2.2 1 3 1

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 1 report: Sri Lanka seamers Kasun Rajitha and Vishwa Fernando took three wickets each to bowl out South Africa for 222 on the first day of the second and final test on Thursday, but the hosts struck back late in the day with the ball.

The tourists were 60 for three at the close, still trailing by 162 runs on a wicket that is providing assistance for the fast bowlers, as well as some turn for the spinners.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis (L) and Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratane (R) pose with the trophy. Twitter @OfficialCSA

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis (L) and Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratane (R) pose with the trophy. Twitter @OfficialCSA

Opener Lahiru Thirimanne (25 not out) and nightwatchman Rajitha (0 not out) will resume on day two, seeking to take Sri Lanka into the lead as they aim to become the first team from Asia to win a test series in South Africa.

Duanne Olivier (2-25) bowled Oshada Fernando (0) and had Kusal Mendis (16) caught to make early inroads into the Sri Lanka batting, while Kagiso Rabada grabbed the wicket of captain Dimuth Karunaratne (17) as the hosts fought back with the ball.

Having won the toss and elected to bat, it was a disappointing batting display from South Africa again. Their innings was dominated by a brisk 86 from Quinton de Kock and 60 from opener Aiden Markram.

“It was tough up front, the Sri Lanka bowlers didn’t give us much to work with,” Markram told reporters.

“For the first 20 overs the ball did quite a bit, then we would build a partnership and suddenly there would be some lateral movement off the wicket. You never really felt in.

“But 222 is less than what we wanted and less than how the pitch played, so we only have ourselves to blame as batsmen. Hopefully we can make the second innings count.”

South Africa were in early trouble at 15 for three as the excellent Fernando (3-62) removed Dean Elgar (6) and Hashim Amla (0) in consecutive deliveries, both bowled with balls that swung back into them and smashed into the stumps.

Temba Bavuma (0) was run out for a second time in three innings as South Africa wobbled, before Markram and captain Faf du Plessis (25) took the score to 73 before the latter was bowled the last ball before lunch.

Markram and debutant all-rounder Wiaan Mulder (9) were both trapped lbw by Rajitha (3-67), who then also grabbed the scalp of Keshav Maharaj (0), caught by wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella.

De Kock scored freely as he put on 59 for the eighth wicket with Rabada (22), before being bowled by spinner Dhananjaya de Silva (2-15) and South Africa’s innings folded soon after that.

Sri Lanka won an epic first test by one wicket in Durban, a result that ensures South Africa’s streak of seven home series wins will come to an end.

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2019 14:56:36 IST

Tags : Cricket, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Faf Du Plessis, Kusal Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Live Cricket Score, Live Score, South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, South Africa Vs Sri Lanka 2019, Vishwa Fernando, Wiaan Mulder

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 5798 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all