LIVE cricket score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test at Durban, Day 3
Follow the full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of Day 3 of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Kingsmead, Durban on our live blog here.
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs NED Live Now
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 30 runs (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 runs
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 4 wickets
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs IRE Ireland beat Oman by 15 runs
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 NED Vs SCO Netherlands beat Scotland by 7 wickets
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Feb 15th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 16th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs NED - Feb 17th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs SCO - Feb 17th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 20th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 20th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 21st, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 21st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 22nd, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 23rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Pulwama terror attack LIVE Updates: China 'shocked' but maintains Masood Azhar is not a terrorist
-
The Rafale conundrum: Who induced PMO to accept extortionist terms and how did France get such a sweet deal?
-
CAG report doesn't acquit NDA's Rafale deal, but Rahul Gandhi's political immaturity has given BJP the advantage
-
Gully Boy: Inside Zoya Akhtar's ode to Mumbai's 'asli' hip-hop subculture
-
Theresa May suffers defeat in Brexit vote: With only six weeks to finalise EU deal, Britain faces political instability
-
Sensex falls over 100 points in early trade amid foreign fund outflows, crude prices; ONGC rallies 6%
-
Reliable Copy, a small publishing initiative from Bengaluru, intends to change the way the business is approached
-
Sharath Kamal believes India can win a table tennis medal in mixed doubles at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
-
India aspires to be a 'climate leader', but govt is eroding environmental protections
-
पीएम मोदी LIVE: जवानों का बलिदान व्यर्थ नहीं जाएगा, हम मुंहतोड़ जवाब देंगे
-
पुलवामा की घटना हिंदुस्तान की आत्मा पर हमला, हम सरकार और जवानों के साथ हैं: राहुल गांधी
-
Pulwama Attack की इनसाइड स्टोरी: स्कूल का शर्मीला छात्र कैसे बन गया मानव बम?
-
दो दिन पहले ट्विटर पर शेयर हुआ था जैश की धमकी का वीडियो, सेना की तैयारी के बावजूद हुआ हमला
-
Pulwama Terror Attack: कौन है जैश का वह खूंखार आतंकी, जिसकी वजह से शहीद हुए CRPF जवान
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Day 2, report: Fast bowler Dale Steyn took four wickets as South Africa seized control of the first test against Sri Lanka on day two and went to the close on 126 for four, an overall second innings lead of 170 runs at Kingsmead.
South Africa had earlier bowled the tourists out for 191 in their first innings, with the experienced Steyn leading the charge on a slow but seaming wicket.
Captain Faf du Plessis (25 not out) and Quinton de Kock (15 not out) will seek to push the home side past the 250-run lead on the third day, a daunting target against a visiting side that have not passed 300 in any of their last 12 test innings.
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis (L) and Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratane (R) pose with the trophy. Twitter @OfficialCSA
But debutant left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya (2-36) ensured South Africa stuttered in their second innings as he collected the wickets of Temba Bavuma (3) and Dean Elgar (35).
Aiden Markram had the home side off to a positive start with a brisk 28 before he edged seamer Kasun Rajitha to second slip, while Hashim Amla was snatched in the gully off Vishwa Fernando.
South Africa have a long tail with all-rounder Vernon Philander batting at number seven and quick wickets in the morning could bring Sri Lanka back into the contest.
“We want that lead to get up a little bit more tomorrow,” Steyn told reporters. “If we bowl anything like we did in the first innings we should be OK. But we do need more runs.
“If you bowl short and aggressive lengths, there is was always a chance of a wicket.”
Whatever target they are set, the visitors will have to show more application with bat in hand against a home attack that is expert in their own conditions.
The tourists resumed their first innings on 49 for one on the second morning, but were soon in trouble as Steyn (4-48) struck the opening blow when he trapped Oshada Fernando (19) leg before wicket.
The wily seam of Philander (2-32) then removed Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne (30) with the same mode of dismissal.
Top-scorer Kusal Perera (51) and Dhananjaya de Silva (23) added 43 for the sixth wicket with some attacking stroke-play, but their promising partnership ended on the stroke of lunch when the latter was caught by Duanne Olivier in the deep off Kagiso Rabada.
The procession of wickets continued in the afternoon, with Embuldeniya (23) providing some dogged resistance before he was the last man out, caught by Steyn at mid-off to give Kagiso Rabada a second scalp.
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date:
Feb 15, 2019 13:13:20 IST
Also See
Highlights, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test at Durban, Day , Full Cricket Score: Visitors 49/1 after Proteas bundled for 235
Highlights, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test at Durban, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Proteas take hefty lead after bowling out Islanders for 191
South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Dale Steyn grabs four as Proteas take advantage on second day of first Test