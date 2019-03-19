LIVE cricket score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I at Cape Town
Follow LIVE updates of the first T20I between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Newlands in Cape Town.
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs KAR Karnataka beat Maharashtra by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs BEN Bengal beat Gujarat by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Railways by 21 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 VID Vs KAR Karnataka beat Vidarbha by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE Vs USA United Arab Emirates beat USA by 24 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 7 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs VAN - Mar 20th, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs PHI - Mar 20th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PHI vs VAN - Mar 21st, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 24th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
A misfiring corruption campaign and messy alliance strategy: BJP is glad to have Congress as its chief adversary
-
Economists vs CAs: Statistics, scriptures can be tweaked to win over rivals, but what matters is the ground reality
-
BJP picks Hindu-majority Pathanamthitta to experiment with Hindutva politics in Kerala, equates Sabarimala with Ram Temple in Ayodhya
-
New Zealand terror attack: 200 watched live-stream of massacre, video was viewed 4,000 times before it was taken off
-
Long-standing bond between religion and politics won’t end with BJP’s demand for observers at mosques during polls
-
Netflix's Love, Death and Robots highlights the luxury of ambition that animated shows enjoy
-
NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation has not released data since 2016
-
It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta
-
Special Olympics 2019: Indian roller skaters exceed expectations on fast wooden surface with 49 medals in event
-
भारत की मैन्युफैक्चरिंग इंडस्ट्री अभी भी अविकसित, हमारे सामान का करना ही होगा इस्तेमाल: चीनी मीडिया
-
कर्नाटक में इमारत ढहने से एक की मौत, मलबे में 80 लोगों के दबे होने की आशंका
-
UP सरकार के दो साल पूरे, CM योगी बोले- 2 सालों में नहीं हुआ एक भी दंगा
-
प्रियंका गांधी LIVE: '70 सालों में क्या किया? सवाल की एक्सपायरी डेट भी होती है'
-
गोवा: प्रमोद सावंत ने किया है आयुर्वेद के डॉक्टर से सीएम बनने तक का सफर
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Preview: South Africa finished their one-day series against Sri Lanka with a clear idea of both the team and the tactics they will use in the upcoming Cricket World Cup.
Sri Lanka, after their fourth 5-0 series defeat in less than two years, appeared to be in disarray.
South African captain Faf du Plessis said after the fifth match on Saturday night that he was "98 to 99 percent" sure who would go to England.
South Africa's Faf du Plessis in action during the fifth ODI in Cape Town. AP
He said the "one or two percent" was to allow for "guys who are really red hot or striking good form".
Sri Lankan captain Lasith Malinga said form in a forthcoming domestic tournament would be important, while he expected experienced players like Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal – who did not play in South Africa – to be in contention.
Du Plessis indicated that South Africa were pinning their hopes on a potent bowling line-up to win matches, even if meant that the team might have a lengthy tail.
South Africa’s fast bowlers, backed by leg-spinner Imran Tahir, dominated the Sri Lankan batsmen, who were unable to bat out a full 50 overs in any of the matches.
Du Plessis cited the example of Pakistan, who won the 2017 Champions Trophy in England.
"I've been in teams that have had a very long batting line-up and it didn’t prove successful,” said Du Plessis.
"You can learn from your mistakes and you can look at other teams where they have got it right. Pakistan had a very average batting line-up but it didn’t matter to them because they kept bowling teams out.”
Du Plessis said that if the bowlers performed, it would be up to the top six in the batting order to make sure they scored enough runs.
Malinga, who has captained Sri Lanka to nine one-day losses without a win, said at the post-match presentation: “We tried hard in the last five matches but we didn't get enough runs on the board.”
Against the odds
Malinga said his players had fought hard and the bowlers had stuck to their plans without luck.
But evidence of the fight claimed by Malinga was seldom in evidence during the matches.
With coach Chandika Hathurusingha recalled to Sri Lanka ahead of the remaining matches on tour – three Twenty20 internationals – it seemed Sri Lanka had much to sort out before the World Cup starting on May 30.
But the same was said before last month’s Test series in South Africa, which Sri Lanka won against the odds under the captaincy of Dimuth Karunaratne.
Seven of South Africa’s likely World Cup squad will be playing in the Indian Premier League, which starts on Saturday. The fixtures have not been finalised but it is likely the IPL will only finish about two weeks before the start of the World Cup.
Key bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi. and Tahir, as well as promising fast bowler Anrich Nortje, will be playing in the IPL – as will Du Plessis, Quinton de Kock and David Miller.
Du Plessis said he had no power over IPL decisions, “but if we can get some guys even a week’s break before we join up together that will be great for us. We’ll see if that can be a possibility”.
Du Plessis, Rabada, Ngidi, Tahir and De Kock were all named on Sunday in South Africa’s squad for the first Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka at Newlands on Tuesday but will not play in the last two matches.
South African T20 international squads:
First match: Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Rassie van der Dussen.
Second and third matches: Duminy (captain), Hendricks, Markram, Miller, Chris Morris, Nortje, Phehlukwayo, Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Steyn, Van der Dussen.
Fixtures:
March 19, Cape Town
March 22, Centurion
March 24, Johannesburg
Updated Date:
Mar 19, 2019 21:31:18 IST
Also See
Highlights, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI at Port Elizabeth, Full Cricket Score: Proteas win by six wickets, lead series 4-0
Highlights, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI at Cape Town, Full Cricket Score: Aiden Markram shines as Proteas win by 41 runs
Highlights, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI at Durban, Full Cricket Score: Hosts clinch series with 71-run win