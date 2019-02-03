First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in UAE | 3rd T20I Feb 03, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
IND in NZ | 5th ODI Feb 03, 2019
NZ Vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs
IND in NZ Feb 06, 2019
NZ vs IND
Westpac Stadium, Wellington
PAK in SA Feb 06, 2019
SA vs PAK
SuperSport Park, Centurion
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

LIVE cricket score, South Africa vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I at Johannesburg

Follow the full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of second T20I between South Africa and Pakistan at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on our live blog here.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 03, 2019 18:00:32 IST

140/3
Overs
17.1
R/R
8.19
Fours
9
Sixes
7
Extras
7
Shaheen Afridi 3 0 21 1

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss News: Pakistan won the toss and sent South Africa in to bat in the second Twenty20 international at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik said the possibility of rain had influenced his decision to field first despite having failed by six runs in a chase in the opening match in Cape Town on Friday.

Malik said left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi would replace Faheem Ashraf in the Pakistan team. "We were lacking the ability to strike early in the first game," he said.

South Africa's Faf du Plessis bats during the first T20 cricket match betwen South Africa and Pakistan at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, on February 1, 2019. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)

File image of South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis. AFP

South Africa fielded two new caps in opening batsman Janneman Malan, 22, and fast bowler Lutho Sipamla, 20.

They replaced captain Faf du Plessis, who is being rested for the final two matches of the series, and batsman-wicketkeeper Gihahn Cloete.

"It will be nice to put a score on the board and put them under pressure," said stand-in captain David Miller, who said South Africa were keen to clinch the three-match series with a game to spare.

Both captains noted that the pitch helped spin bowlers in a women's international match played earlier on the same surface.

Teams:

South Africa: David Miller (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Shinwari

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Allahudien Paleker (both RSA)

TV umpire: Bongani Jele (RSA)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Updated Date: Feb 03, 2019 18:00:32 IST

Tags : Cricket, Faf Du Plessis, Johannesburg t20, Live Cricket Score, Pakistan, SA Vs PAK, Shoaib Malik, South Africa, South Africa Vs Pakistan, South Africa Vs Pakistan 2018-19, t20 Cricket, t20i Cricket

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
6 Sri Lanka 4103 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7897 121
3 New Zealand 5574 111
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all