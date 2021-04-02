LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st ODI at Centurion

Toss update: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to field first. Danish Aziz makes his ODI debut.

Preview: Hosts South Africa will look to start afresh under new limited-overs skipper Temba Bavuma when they take on Pakistan in the first of the three ODIs in Centurion on Friday.

In a major leadership overhaul, Bavuma took over the duties as limited-overs skipper, while Dean Elgar was chosen the captain of the Test side in March, with both of them taking over from Quinton de Kock. De Kock had captained the Proteas in all formats during the 2020-21 season.

Bavuma, who has played just six ODIs, will thus become the first black African to lead the South Africa cricket team.

Meanwhile Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder return to the ODI side after being sidelined due to injuries.

The Proteas have also included two new faces in Wihan Lubbe and Lizaad Williams. While Williams features in both ODI and T20I squad, Wihan has been named in just the squad for the shorter format.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan side, meanwhile, features 25-year-old all-rounder Danish Aziz, who scored 297 runs in the Pakistan Cup, Pakistan’s domestic 50-over competition. He is set to become the country’s 229th ODI player.

The three ODIs will be followed by four T20Is, with the tour concluding in exactly two weeks’ time, on 16 April.

Teams (Playing XI)

Pakistan: Babar Azam(Captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma(Captain), Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.