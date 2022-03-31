LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 at Durban

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss news: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first in the opening Test in South Africa on Thursday as the tourists aim to follow up on their historic one-day international series win.

Bangladesh won their first ODI series in South Africa last week and have a good chance of success in the Tests with the home team missing some of their top players to the Indian Premier League.

South Africa are without batsmen Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen, pace bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen, and allrounder Dwaine Pretorius, who all opted to play in the IPL ahead of the two-Test series against Bangladesh.

That meant Test debuts in the series opener in Durban for batsman Ryan Rickleton and seamer Lizaad Williams and a recall for spinner Simon Harmer, who last played a test in 2015.

Bangladesh are without opening batsman Tamim Iqbal, who captained the ODI team to their series victory. He is ill, while fast bowler Shoriful Islam was rested. Regular test captain Mominul Haque comes in to lead the team after not playing in the ODI games.

Lineups:

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Kegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickleton, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (captain), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

With AP inputs

