South Africa Vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE (test)

South Africa Vs Bangladesh At Kingsmead, Durban, 31 March, 2022

31 March, 2022
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Lunch
South Africa

South Africa

95/0 (25.0 ov)

1st Test
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

Yet To Bat

South Africa Bangladesh
95/0 (25.0 ov) - R/R 3.8

Lunch

Dean Elgar (C) - 60

Sarel Erwee - 32

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Dean Elgar (C) Batting 60 76 10 0
Sarel Erwee Batting 32 76 5 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ebadot Hossain 7 1 39 0
Mehidy Hasan 4 0 9 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

95 (95) R/R: 3.75

Sarel Erwee 32(76)

0 0(0) S.R (0)

LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 at Durban

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 31st, 2022
  • 15:30:13 IST

Toss news: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first in the opening Test in South Africa on Thursday as the tourists aim to follow up on their historic one-day international series win.

Bangladesh won their first ODI series in South Africa last week and have a good chance of success in the Tests with the home team missing some of their top players to the Indian Premier League.

South Africa captain Dean Elgar and Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque at toss. Image: Twitter/ @BCBtigers

South Africa captain Dean Elgar and Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque at toss. Image: Twitter/ @BCBtigers

South Africa are without batsmen Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen, pace bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen, and allrounder Dwaine Pretorius, who all opted to play in the IPL ahead of the two-Test series against Bangladesh.

That meant Test debuts in the series opener in Durban for batsman Ryan Rickleton and seamer Lizaad Williams and a recall for spinner Simon Harmer, who last played a test in 2015.

Bangladesh are without opening batsman Tamim Iqbal, who captained the ODI team to their series victory. He is ill, while fast bowler Shoriful Islam was rested. Regular test captain Mominul Haque comes in to lead the team after not playing in the ODI games.

Lineups:

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Kegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickleton, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (captain), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

With AP inputs

Updated Date: March 31, 2022 15:30:13 IST

