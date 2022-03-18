LIVE Cricket score, South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI at Centurion

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first in the opening one-day international against Bangladesh on Friday.

The home team will go into the first of three ODIs without wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock, who was ruled out because he is still recovering from a recent unspecified illness, according to Cricket South Africa.

Kyle Verreynne replaced de Kock.

Bangladesh is captained by opening batter Tamim Iqbal with Shakib Al Hasan listed to come in at No. 3 and Mushfiqur Rahim at No. 4.

South Africa is at full-strength apart from de Kock's absence but is set to lose a number of frontline players for the two-test series that will follow the ODIs. Those players will leave to play in the Indian Premier League, which starts later this month.

Squads:

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

With inputs from AP

