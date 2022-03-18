Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

South Africa Vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

South Africa Vs Bangladesh At SuperSport Park, Centurion, 18 March, 2022

18 March, 2022
Starts 16:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

273/6 (46.1 ov)

1st ODI
South Africa

South Africa

Yet To Bat

Bangladesh South Africa
273/6 (46.1 ov) - R/R 5.91

Play In Progress

Mahmudullah - 1

Mehidy Hasan - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Mahmudullah Batting 15 12 1 0
Mehidy Hasan Batting 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Marco Jansen 9 1 46 1
Andile Phehlukwayo 9.1 1 58 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 272/6 (46)

1 (1) R/R: 6

Afif Hossain 17(13) S.R (130.76)

c Rassie van der Dussen b Marco Jansen

LIVE Cricket score, South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI at Centurion

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 18th, 2022
  • 18:59:25 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first in the opening one-day international against Bangladesh on Friday.

File image of players of the South African team. AP

File image of players of the South African team. AP

The home team will go into the first of three ODIs without wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock, who was ruled out because he is still recovering from a recent unspecified illness, according to Cricket South Africa.

Kyle Verreynne replaced de Kock.

Bangladesh is captained by opening batter Tamim Iqbal with Shakib Al Hasan listed to come in at No. 3 and Mushfiqur Rahim at No. 4.

South Africa is at full-strength apart from de Kock's absence but is set to lose a number of frontline players for the two-test series that will follow the ODIs. Those players will leave to play in the Indian Premier League, which starts later this month.

Squads:

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

With inputs from AP

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 18, 2022 18:59:25 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, West Indies Women vs England Women, Women's World Cup 2022, Full Cricket Score: West Indies win thriller by 7 runs
First Cricket News

Highlights, West Indies Women vs England Women, Women's World Cup 2022, Full Cricket Score: West Indies win thriller by 7 runs

West Indies Women vs England Women, Live Cricket Score, Women World Cup Match: Follow live scores and updates

Highlights, Australia Women vs Pakistan Women, Women's World Cup 2022: Southern Stars win by 7 wickets
First Cricket News

Highlights, Australia Women vs Pakistan Women, Women's World Cup 2022: Southern Stars win by 7 wickets

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women, Live Cricket Score, Women World Cup Match: Follow our blog for live scores and updates.

Highlights, Australia Women vs England Women Live Score, Women's World Cup 2022, Full Cricket Score: Australia win by 12 runs
First Cricket News

Highlights, Australia Women vs England Women Live Score, Women's World Cup 2022, Full Cricket Score: Australia win by 12 runs

Australia Women vs England Women, Live Cricket Score, Women World Cup Match: Follow our blog for live scores and updates.