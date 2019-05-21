ODI 1 Report: The first one-day international between Scotland and Sri Lanka in Edinburgh on Saturday was abandoned without a ball bowled after rain prevented play at The Grange.

Sri Lanka had hoped to use this match as part of their preparations for the upcoming World Cup in England and will now hope for better weather in their second and final game of the series on Tuesday.

The 1996 World Cup winners are also set to play warm-up games against South Africa and Australia before they begin the tournament proper against New Zealand on June 1.

With inputs from Agencies.