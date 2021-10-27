Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Scotland Vs Namibia LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Scotland Vs Namibia At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 27 October, 2021

27 October, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Scotland

Scotland

2/3 (0.4 ov)

Super 12 - Match 21
Namibia

Namibia

Yet To Bat

Scotland Namibia
2/3 (0.4 ov) - R/R 3

Play In Progress

Richie Berrington (C) - 0

Matthew Cross (W) - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Matthew Cross (W) Batting 0 0 0 0
Craig Wallace Batting 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ruben Trumpelmann 0.4 0 2 3
Current Partnership Last Wicket 2/3 (0.4)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Richie Berrington (C) 0(1) S.R (0)

lbw b Ruben Trumpelmann

Live Score, Scotland Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2021: Scotland lose Munsey early

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • October 27th, 2021
  • 19:31:57 IST

Toggle between tabs to view scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Scotland take on Namibia in the Super 12 Group 2 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Scotland will be looking to bounce back hard after the thrashing they received against Afghanistan. After a brilliant Round 1 where they won all the three matches to top their group, including beating Bangladesh, they got off to a poor start in the Super 12 as they were beaten by 130 runs by Afghanistan. It was a bad day at the office as they didn't get their lines right, bowled too full and conceded 190 against Afghanistan.

ICC World Cup 2021 Afghanistan vs Scotland Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live on TV and Online

Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming of Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match. AP

Bradley Wheal and Chris Greaves went wicketless and conceded at 10.50 and 10 runs respectively. In reply, they just fell in a heap to spin as Mujeeb Ur Rahman (5/20) and Rashid Khan (4/9) wreaked havoc to take 9/29. The Scotland batsmen seemed clueless against the quality spin of Afghanistan on a Sharjah pitch. They will look to bounce back hard.

It's a special occasion for Namibia. Having won their first-ever match in T20 WC, against the Netherlands in Round 1, they when on to beat Ireland by 8 wickets. They will be looking to make a strong start. David Wiese has been brilliant for them so far and he will be the biggest threat for Scotland.

Here's all you need to know about the Scotland vs Namibia Super 12 match in Abu Dhabi:

When will the Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between Scotland and Namibia take place?

The match between Scotland and Namibia will take place on 27 October 2021.

What is the venue for the Scotland vs Namibia match?

The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Scotland vs Namibia match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Scotland vs Namibia match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Updated Date: October 27, 2021 19:31:57 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia aim to continue winning streak against bruised Scotland
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia aim to continue winning streak against bruised Scotland

Debutants Namibia reached the Super 12 stage by beating Netherlands and Ireland.

T20 World Cup 2021: England to join West Indies in taking knee before their match
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2021: England to join West Indies in taking knee before their match

England players had also lent their support to the Black Lives Matter movement in the home series against West Indies last year.

Shoaib Akhtar walks out of TV show after being asked to leave for being 'rude'
First Cricket News

Shoaib Akhtar walks out of TV show after being asked to leave for being 'rude'

Akhtar, who played 46 Tests and 163 ODIs, got up, took off his microphone and left. Host Nauman Niaz didn't attempt to call him back and showed no reaction at all and carried on with the show as normal.