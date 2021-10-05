Live Score, IPL 2021, RR vs MI Cricket Score: It's a crucial match for both RR and MI. They both are on 10 points but RR has a better run rate. A win here will keep MI alive while a loss here would mean curtains. If RR win, their final match against KKR will be a straight shoot out for the fourth spot. If they lose, then they will have to depend on other results to go their way to qualify but KKR's superior run rate might help them through.

Preview: The Rajasthan Royals will take on the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday in a match that could have huge implications for both teams' bid to claim the fourth and final playoff spot on offer.

With both RR and MI tied on 10 points after 12 games, this is essentially a must-win contest, and the loser will bid goodbye to hopes of progressing to the next stage.

The two teams enter the contest on differing notes, with Rajasthan having won their last contest, while Mumbai were handed a 4-wicket defeat, courtesy of league leaders Delhi Capitals.

In RR's previous match, youngsters Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal starred as Sanju Samson's side chased down a sizeable target of 189 to defeat Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets.

CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a century in the match, and thanks to his exploits, RR were faced with a pretty daunting chase.

However, the opening duo of Evin Lewis and Jaiswal got them off to a rollicking start, before Dube showed great poise and skill to guide them over the finishing line.

Meanwhile, Mumbai were fairly underwhelming in their loss against Delhi, and were only able to put up a total of 129.

Delhi chased this down in 19.1 overs, and even though the table-toppers took their time, and lost a couple of wickets along the way, they didn't really ever look like they would lose the match.

Here's all you need to know about the 51st match of IPL 2021 between RR and MI:

When will the 50th match of the IPL 2021 between RR and MI take place?

The match between RR and MI will take place on 5 October 2021.

What is the venue for the RR vs MI match?

The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will the RR vs MI match start?

The RR vs MI match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RR vs MI match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

