IPL 2021, RCB vs SRH LIVE Score Updates: Jason Roy, Kane Williamson steady SRH after early wicket

20:14 (IST)

After 9 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 67/1 ( Jason Roy 24 , Kane Williamson (C) 27)

Some heart in mouth moments for Roy in that over. He went for a big one with a swipe across the line but got an outside edge high in the air which fell in no man's land. Williamson then pushed one to cover and scampered through for a single, the fielder misses a direct hit. It was close had that hit. Roy then goes for a cut but gets an outside edge which falls short of the short third man fielder. 6 runs off the over.

20:10 (IST)

Shahbaz Ahmed continues...

20:08 (IST)

After 8 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 61/1 ( Jason Roy 22 , Kane Williamson (C) 23)

A very good start from Chahal. He flighted them well and mixed them up well. Got some turn as well. Williamson took a couple of steps down the wicket but missed the googly and got hit on the pad. A stifled LBW appeal is turned down by the umpire. Williamson paddled one to fine leg for a couple. There was just one single off the final ball which made it 3 off the over.

20:05 (IST)

Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack now...

20:04 (IST)

Shahbaz continues....

20:03 (IST)

After 7 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 58/1 ( Jason Roy 22 , Kane Williamson (C) 20)

Harshal was a bit awry to start off. The first one is wide and Roy drives it through covers for a couple. The next one is short, Roy thumps it through mid-wicket for four. Harshal then varies his pace well and gives away just two singles off the next three balls. There was one slower ball which Roy looked to flick but it dipped on him and he got a bottom edge into the ground. 8 runs off the over.

20:00 (IST)
four

FOUR! Thumped! Short outside off, from Patel, Roy pulls it off the front foot through mid-wicket.

20:00 (IST)

Harshal Patel into the attack now...

19:59 (IST)

After 6 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 50/1 ( Jason Roy 15 , Kane Williamson (C) 19)

There was one bad delivery in that over and it got put away for four, by Jason Roy. It was short and Roy was quick on his pull. Shahbaz was largely disciplined with the other deliveries and gave away just three singles off the other five deliveries. 7 off the over.

19:58 (IST)
four

FOUR! Poor delivery, Short from Ahmed, Roy rocks back and pulls it through mid-wicket.

Highlights

19:39 (IST)

DROPPED and then OUT! An eventful couple of balls! Sharma gets a life. It's on the pads, Sharma is into his flick early, it catches the toe end of the bat and goes high up in the air, Siraj at long leg seems to misjudge it, looks to go for it at the last moment with the dive but doesn't manage to hold on.

Sharma then goes for a similar uppish flick off the next ball, he again ends up getting the toe end of the bat high in the air. Maxwell at mid on settles under it and makes no mistake.
18:55 (IST)

'Overhead conditions are superb - this is the driest pitch we have had, there are cracks developing, we have had hot weather and dry winds, this could help cutters and spinners a bit more. Variations are the key, you'll get more grip,' - Nick Knight with the pitch report.

Live Score, IPL 2021, RCB vs SRH Cricket Score:

Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 52nd Match of IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

After starting the second leg of IPL 2021 with two defeats, RCB have bounced back hard to win three in a row. The win against PBKS in the last match made sure that they qualified for the play-offs. Now, they would look to go one step ahead and push for the top-2 finish.

They are third in the table with 16 points with two games in hand, while CSK are second in the table with 18 points. And DC are first with 20 points. Both DC and CSK have a better run rate but just one match remaining. RCB will look to win both their matches and by a good run rate while hoping that CSK loses in their last match. RCB's last match is against DC and they would look to register a big win over them.

The big stars are performing for RCB. Kohli has been providing them with brisk starts along with Devdutt Padikkal. While Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers have been winning the middle and death overs battle against the opposition. Kohli would look to get a big one under his belt ahead of the play-offs. The Maxwell vs Rashid Khan battle will be fascinating to watch in case it does happen. Maxwell has scored 407 runs at an average of 40.70 in the IPL so far at a SR of 142.05. He is the in-form player and a vital cog in that RCB batting line-up.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel have been brilliant in the bowling department so far and they will be the biggest threats to the SRH batsmen.

SRH were the first team to be knocked out and have been really disappointing in IPL 2021. They have just two wins from 12 matches. Their batting has been a big letdown and one of the main reasons for their failure. It was again on display in the last game as they could only manage 115/8 against KKR. They are playing for pride in these last two games and would want their batsmen to step up big time.

There will be a lot expected from Kane Williamson, Jason Roy, Jason Holder and Abdul Samad.

With SRH having nothing to lose and RCB looking to sneak into the top two, we can expect a cracker of a contest.

Here's all you need to know about the 52nd match of IPL 2021 between RCB and SRH

When will the 52nd match of the IPL 2021 between RCB and SRH take place?

The match between RCB and SRH will take place on 6 October 2021.

What is the venue for the RCB vs SRH match?

The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the RCB vs SRH match start?

The RCB vs SRH match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs SRH match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Updated Date: October 06, 2021 20:08:46 IST

