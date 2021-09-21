Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR LIVE Score Updates: Punjab, Rajasthan face off in battle of power-hitting

18:10 (IST)

As they get their campaign underway in the second leg, both Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will look to up the ante right from the word go. There isn't much time left. RR are placed sixth in the table with six points and a slightly better run rate than Punjab Kings who are languishing at the seventh position with six points as well.

17:55 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. 

Both teams, who are strong with their battting, will aim to resume their season with a victory. 

Stay tuned as we will bring you all the updates from the game. 

Preview: After a low-scoring match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Tuesday's encounter between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium could be a run fest.

Punjab have the likes of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran and Shahrukh Khan in their batting order, all of them could hit a ball a fair distance.

On the other hand, Rajasthan will look unleash the best of Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris and a certain Liam Livingstone, who's coming into the tournament after solid performances in the Hundred competetion.

Batting might take the centrestage on Tuesday but bowlers could play a big role in the match. A good spell amidst the carnage can change the match situation.

Punjab lost the likes of Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith but Nathan Ellis could feature in the XI and can make a big impact. Adil Rashid and Ravi Bishnoi might also come handy with their spin bowling.

Rajasthan's most important player is Morris and Samson will be hoping his wicket-taking bowler come out good against Punjab.

Both Punjab and Rajasthan are on same points – six but Rahul's side has played a game more with three wins from eight matches.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Liam Livingstone, Evin Lewis, David Miller, Chris Morris, Oshane Thomas, Mustafizur Rahaman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenn Phillips, Chetan Sakariya, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, KC Cariappa, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldip Yadav, Mahipal Lomror

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Murugan Ashwin, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Aiden Markram, Mandeep Singh, Darsan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena.

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to view the expanded IPL points table 

Click here to check all updated squads for second phase of IPL 2021

