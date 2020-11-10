Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe At Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 10 November, 2020

10 November, 2020
Starts 16:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

73/4 (11.5 ov)

3rd T20I
Pakistan

Pakistan

Yet To Bat

Zimbabwe Pakistan
73/4 (11.5 ov) - R/R 6.16

Play In Progress

Wesley Madhevere - 2

Milton Shumba - 10

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Wesley Madhevere Batting 9 13 1 0
Milton Shumba Batting 10 10 0 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Imad Wasim 3.5 0 26 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 57/4 (9.2)

16 (16) R/R: 6.4

Milton Shumba 10(10)

Ryan Burl 1(3) S.R (33.33)

c Fakhar Zaman b Imad Wasim

LIVE Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I at Rawalpindi

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • November 10th, 2020
  • 15:59:59 IST

Toggle between the above tabs to switch between LIVE scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary.

3rd T20I Toss News: Zimbabwe skipper Chamu Chibhabha won the toss and decided to bat in the third and final Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe made four changes from the last game, bringing in Craig Ervine, Milton Shumba, Faraz Akram and Wellington Masakadza for the last match.

Zimbabwe’s skipper Chamu Chibhabha, right, his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam, left, pose with trophy of Twenty20 series. AP

Zimbabwe’s skipper Chamu Chibhabha, right, his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam, left, pose with trophy of Twenty20 series. AP

They replaced Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Tendai Chisoro and Sean Williams.

Akram and Shumba are making T20I debuts.

Pakistan, who leads the series 2-0 after wins of six and eight wickets respectively, brought spinner Imad Wasim, fast bowler Musa Khan and batsman Abdullah Shafique.

Out goes Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz.

Shafique, who turns 21 later this month, is making his Twenty20 international debut.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Usman Qadir, Musa Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine, Milton Shumba, Faraz Akram, Wellington Masakadza, Elton Chigumbura, Blessing Muzarabani, Donald Tiripano, Brendan Taylor

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Aleem Dar (PAK)

TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: Mohammad Javed (PAK)

Updated Date: November 10, 2020 15:59:59 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Former Chevrons captain Elton Chigumbura to retire after final T20I
Fwire

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Former Chevrons captain Elton Chigumbura to retire after final T20I

Chigumbura has played 213 one-day internationals for his country — only behind Andy Flower (221) and equal with Andy's brother Grant, scoring 4,340 runs at an average of 25.23.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Iftikhar Ahmed's fifer, Babar Azam's unbeaten 77 lead hosts to 6-wicket win
First Cricket News

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Iftikhar Ahmed's fifer, Babar Azam's unbeaten 77 lead hosts to 6-wicket win

The last ODI will be played on Tuesday before both teams meet in a three-match Twenty20 series, also at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Highlights, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020, 1st T20I Cricket Match at Rawalpindi, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by 6 wickets
First Cricket News

Highlights, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020, 1st T20I Cricket Match at Rawalpindi, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by 6 wickets

Check out the Highlights of the first T20I between Pakistan and Zimbabwe played at Rawalpindi.