LIVE Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I at Rawalpindi

3rd T20I Toss News: Zimbabwe skipper Chamu Chibhabha won the toss and decided to bat in the third and final Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe made four changes from the last game, bringing in Craig Ervine, Milton Shumba, Faraz Akram and Wellington Masakadza for the last match.

They replaced Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Tendai Chisoro and Sean Williams.

Akram and Shumba are making T20I debuts.

Pakistan, who leads the series 2-0 after wins of six and eight wickets respectively, brought spinner Imad Wasim, fast bowler Musa Khan and batsman Abdullah Shafique.

Out goes Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz.

Shafique, who turns 21 later this month, is making his Twenty20 international debut.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Usman Qadir, Musa Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine, Milton Shumba, Faraz Akram, Wellington Masakadza, Elton Chigumbura, Blessing Muzarabani, Donald Tiripano, Brendan Taylor

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Aleem Dar (PAK)

TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: Mohammad Javed (PAK)