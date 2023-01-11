Pakistan vs New Zealand, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI in Karachi: Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary on the second one-day international between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan on Wednesday in the second day-night international in Karachi.
Pakistan kept the same team that won the first match by six wickets in Karachi on Monday.
New Zealand brought in leg-spinner Ish Sodhi in place of all-rounder Henry Shipley.
The third and final ODI is on Friday, also in Karachi.
Teams:
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
Umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Rashid Riaz (PAK)
TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)
Match referee: David Boon (AUS)
With inputs from AFP
