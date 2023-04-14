Toss update: Captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat in the first Twenty20 match against New Zealand in Lahore on Friday, his 100th appearance for Pakistan in the 20-over format.

Azam is the third Pakistani to play 100 or more T20 matches, behind Shoaib Malik (124) and Mohammad Hafeez (119).

Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf return after they were rested in the 2-1 series defeat to Afghanistan in Sharjah last month.

New Zealand are missing eight key players who are taking part in the Indian Premier League and will be skippered by Tom Latham.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zaman Khan

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Will Young

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Faisal Afridi (PAK)

TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: Ali Naqvi (PAK)

With inputs from AFP

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.