Live cricket score, Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3 at Karachi

Day 2 report: Australia's lower-order, led by Alex Carey’s 93, blunted the Pakistan bowling attack to reach 505-8 on the second day of the second Test.

Carey missed out on a deserving century when he was clean bowled attempting an ambitious slog sweep against Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s part-time off spin late on.

Carey and Mitchell Starc, who was unbeaten on 28, nearly played out the entire last session as they put on 98 runs on a slow wicket to the frustration of Pakistan’s bowlers.

Starc joined Carey at the stroke of tea after Usman Khawaja played a marathon knock in the country of his birth and finally fell midway into the second session. Khawaja hit 160 in nine hours and 12 minutes before Australia continued to wore down the Pakistan bowlers for 180 overs spanning two days.

It was Australia’s greatest number of overs batted in a Test innings in Asia in 14 years, surpassing its 179.3 overs against India at Delhi in 2008 when it was bowled out for 577 runs.

Carey and Starc dominated Pakistan with their near-century stand before Babar broke through to end another tough day in the field for the home side.

Australia’s first Test in Pakistan since 1998 ended in a draw in Rawalpindi where the lifeless pitch was rated as below average by the ICC.

“The weather is quite hot as compared to Rawalpindi and the cracks (in the pitch) will open up," Ashraf said. “We could see a result in this Test match."

