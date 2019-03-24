LIVE Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd ODI at Sharjah
Follow the full scorecard as well as live updates on the second one-day international between Pakistan and Australia at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium on our live blog.
- Indian Premier League, 2019 Kolkata Vs Hyderabad Live Now
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 VAN Vs PNG Papua New Guinea beat Vanuatu by 10 wickets
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PHI Vs VAN Philippines beat Vanuatu by 10 runs
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PHI Vs PNG Match Abandoned
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE Vs BLR Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 24th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM vs DC - Mar 24th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ vs PUN - Mar 25th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
IPL 2019 LIVE score, KKR vs SRH Match at Kolkata: David Warner slams fifty on IPL comeback
-
As Sahitya Akademi embraces e-books, sales on Amazon, is it ready to adapt to the digital era?
-
At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's maaldhari communities
-
US-backed forces declare victory over Islamic State in Syria after freeing last pocket held by militants
-
Filmfare Awards 2019: Meghna Gulzar's Best Director win for Raazi proves tide turning for female filmmakers
-
Jet Airways crisis deepens: Airline suspends 13 more international routes; only one-third of its 119 fleet operational
-
Time for ‘Project Leopard’ in India? Report on poaching in Uttarakhand points to officials’ connivance, raises alarm
-
BJP candidate list for Lok Sabha election in Uttarakhand marks rise of a new order, passing of old guard
-
Euro 2020 qualifiers: Sergio Ramos helps Spain edge past Norway; Moise Kean stars in Italy's win over Finland
-
Loksabha Election 2019: एसपी की 40 स्टार कैंडिडेट्स की लिस्ट जारी, मुलायम सिंह का नाम नहीं
-
Loksabha Election 2019: CPI की टिकट पर बेगूसराय से चुनाव लड़ेंगे कन्हैया कुमार, तैयारी जोरो पर
-
आज से शुरू होगी बीजेपी की विजय संकल्प सभा, 500 जगहों पर रैलियों का होगा आयोजन
-
स्मृति ईरानी ने ट्विटर पर राहुल गांधी का उड़ाया मजाक, कांग्रेस ने दिया ऐसा जवाब
-
लोहिया पर ब्लॉग लिखकर पीएम मोदी ने साधा विपक्ष पर निशाना, बताया महामिलावटी गठबंधन
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3096
|119
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
1st ODI report: Captain Aaron Finch smashed a century to lead Australia to a thumping eight-wicket win over Pakistan with six balls to spare in the first one-day international on Friday.
Finch made 116 off 135 balls while Shaun Marsh hit an unbeaten 91 as the world champions reached 281-2 in 49 overs. Pakistan missed the pace of Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi, who were among six potential World Cup players rested for the series.
Captains Shoaib Malik and Aaron Finch pose with the series trophy. Image credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB
Earlier, left-hander Haris Sohail struck his maiden ODI hundred. His undefeated 101 off 115 balls guided Pakistan to 280-5 after captain Shoaib Malik had won the toss and elected to bat.
Umar Akmal, playing his first international for more than two years, scored 48 after being dropped on 12. He smashed three sixes in one over off Jhye Richardson.
Finch was happy his team continued its fine ODI form from India, where it won the series 3-2 earlier this month.
"The way Shaun played, it was a huge bonus to take the pressure off me," said Finch, who hit eight fours and four sixes. "There's still room for improvement but nice to get four wins in a row."
Finch and Marsh shared a stand of 172 for the second-wicket. The Australian captain reached his 12th ODI hundred, and his second in Asia, with a six over long-on against Malik's off-spin.
"Early strikes were missing from our side," Malik said. "The way Finch and Marsh batted, they controlled the innings."
The second match will be played at the same venue on Sunday.
With AP inputs
Updated Date:
Mar 24, 2019 16:04:08 IST
Also See
Highlights, Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI at Sharjah, Full Cricket Score: Aaron Finch's century seals victory
Pakistan vs Australia: Upbeat Aussies hope to record better memories in UAE against new-look hosts
Pakistan vs Australia: Aaron Finch's fine century helps team to eight-wicket victory in first ODI