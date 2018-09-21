LIVE Cricket score, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2018, Super Four Match at Abu Dhabi
Catch all the latest scores and updates from the Asia Cup 2018 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Match report: A disciplined all-round effort saw Afghanistan thrashing Bangladesh by 136 runs in their last group match of the Asia Cup on Thursday.
Chasing 256, Bangladesh were bundled out for 119.
Sarfraz Ahmed and Asghar Stanikzai. Agencies
Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan picked up two wickets each to hand Afghanistan a comfortable victory.
Chasing a decent target, Bangladesh never looked in the contention as they lost their wickets at regular intervals.
Shakib Al Hasan (32), Mahmudullah (27) and Mosaddek Hossain (26 not out) mainly contributed to the Bangladeshi score. No other batsman clicked and went back to the pavilion one after another, posting single single-digit individual scores.
Mahmudullah and Mosaddek Hossain scored towards the end but the lack of support denied the run chase.
Earlier, Afghanistan rode on some brilliant batting by Rashid Khan (57 not out), Gulbadin Naib (42 not out) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (58) to post a decent score.
Besides the trio, opener Mohammad Shahzad (37) also played handsomely.
For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan took four wickets while Abu Hider Rony scalped two wickets.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date:
Sep 21, 2018
