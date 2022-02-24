Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

New Zealand Vs South Africa At Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 25 February, 2022

25 February, 2022
Starts 03:30 (IST)
Tea
163/1 (58.0 ov)

2nd Test
Yet To Bat

163/1 (58.0 ov) - R/R 2.81

Tea

Aiden Markram - 16

Sarel Erwee - 33

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Sarel Erwee Batting 100 191 13 0
Aiden Markram Batting 16 59 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Colin de Grandhomme 8 3 16 0
Neil Wagner 12 4 38 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 111/1 (36.2)

52 (52) R/R: 2.36

Aiden Markram 16(59)
Sarel Erwee 33(73)

Dean Elgar (C) 41(101) S.R (40.59)

b Tim Southee

LIVE Cricket Score, New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1 in Christchurch

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 24th, 2022
  • 17:30:31 IST

Preview: Hosts New Zealand take on South Africa in the second Test, starting on Friday at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval.

Dean Elgar’s Proteas are trailing the series 0-1 after a defeat in the series-opener last week, and are on the verge of being the first South Africa team to lose a series to New Zealand, should they concede the second Test.

Dean Elgar and Tom Latham, captain of South Africa and New Zealand respectively, pose with the winner's trophy. AFP

Dean Elgar and Tom Latham, captain of South Africa and New Zealand respectively, pose with the winner's trophy. AFP

The Proteas were outplayed in all departments in the first Test, a match which they lost by an innings and 276 run.

South Africa were put into bat after losing the toss, and things went downhill right away from the early stages of the game. As many as seven batters were dismissed for single figures while Zubayr Hamza was their leading run-scorer in the first innings with 25 runs.

Matt Henry (7/23) stole the show to get rid the Proteas for 95.

New Zealand responded strongly with knocks from Henry Nicholls (105) and Tom Blundell (96) taking the Kiwis to 482. Every South African bowler contributed with wickets, with Duanne Olivier scalping three of them.

By this stage, South Africa were 417 runs behind, and had a mammoth task in hand. Barring Temba Bavuma (41) and Kyle Verreynne, none of the Proteas’ batters were impressive as South Africa were bundled out for 111, with Tim Southee claiming his 14th five-wicket haul in Tests.

South Africa will need their batters to step up and produce substantial partnerships, if they are to avoid a series defeat.

Updated Date: February 24, 2022 17:30:31 IST

