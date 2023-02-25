Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

LIVE Cricket Score, New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test Day 3 in Wellington

Follow the full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary on Day 3 of the second Test between New Zealand and England at Wellington's Basin Reserve on our live blog.

LIVE Cricket Score, New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test Day 3 in Wellington

New Zealand vs England LIVE Score: England will hope to polish off the Black Caps tail quickly on Day 3 to seize a massive first innings lead and boost their chances of sweeping the series 2-0. AP

New Zealand Vs England At Basin Reserve, Wellington, 24 February, 2023

24 February, 2023
Starts 03:30 (IST)
Stumps
England

England

435/8 (87.1 ov)

2nd Test
New Zealand

New Zealand

209/10 (53.2 ov)

202/3 (83.0 ov)

Day 2 recap: For the second day in a row rain came to New Zealand’s rescue in the second cricket test, saving it from an even greater mauling by England.

On the first day the rain came after only 65 overs when England already was 315-3. With Harry Brook making 186 and Joe Root an unbeaten 153 in a 302-run partnership, England was able to declare its first innings at 435-8.

And when the rain came again on Saturday not long after tea, New Zealand was 138-7, still 297 behind. Tom Blundell was 25 and Tim Southee on 23.

James Anderson with 3-37 and Jack Leach with 3-45 wrecked the New Zealand first innings and sent the home team to the locker room in a light shower, welcoming the chance of a reprieve.

Brook dominated New Zealand on the first day and was 184 — his highest test score and fourth century in five tests — when the rain came on the first day. Root was 101.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: February 25, 2023 22:41:37 IST

