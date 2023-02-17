Toss: New Zealand chose to bat after winning the toss in their T20 World Cup Group 1 clash against Bangladesh on Friday.

Both teams are desperately hunting for a victory to stay alive in the competition after losing each of their first two matches. The White Ferns, runners up in the first two editions of the tournament, were outplayed by Australia and hosts South Africa, getting bundled out for scores of 79 and 67 respectively and finding themselves at the bottom of Group 1 with a Net Run Rate of -4.050.

Bangladesh, too, suffered a hiding at the hands of defending champions Australia, losing by eight wickets after setting just 112 to win. The defeat against the Southern Stars came just two days after they lost their opening game against Sri Lanka by seven wickets, in which they managed to post 126 on the board.

While the Bangladeshis opted for an unchanged XI, New Zealand brought in Hannah Rowe and Molly Penfold for Hayley Jensen and Fran Jonas.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Shamima Sultana(w), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(c), Shorna Akter, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun

New Zealand: Bernadine Bezuidenhout(w), Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Maddy Green, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Eden Carson, Molly Penfold

