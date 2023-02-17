Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary on Match 12 of the 2023 T20 World Cup between New Zealand and Bangladesh on our live blog.

LIVE Cricket Score, New Zealand vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup, Match 12 in Cape Town

New Zealand wicketkeeper and opener Bernardine Bezuidenhout plays a shot during her side's T20 World Cup Group 1 clash against Bangladesh. AFP

New Zealand Women Vs Bangladesh Women At Newlands, Cape Town, 17 February, 2023

17 February, 2023
Starts 18:30 (IST)
Match Ended
New Zealand Women

New Zealand Women

189/3 (20.0 ov)

Match 12
Bangladesh Women

Bangladesh Women

118/8 (20.0 ov)

New Zealand Women beat Bangladesh Women by 71 runs

Toss: New Zealand chose to bat after winning the toss in their T20 World Cup Group 1 clash against Bangladesh on Friday.

Both teams are desperately hunting for a victory to stay alive in the competition after losing each of their first two matches. The White Ferns, runners up in the first two editions of the tournament, were outplayed by Australia and hosts South Africa, getting bundled out for scores of 79 and 67 respectively and finding themselves at the bottom of Group 1 with a Net Run Rate of -4.050.

Bangladesh, too, suffered a hiding at the hands of defending champions Australia, losing by eight wickets after setting just 112 to win. The defeat against the Southern Stars came just two days after they lost their opening game against Sri Lanka by seven wickets, in which they managed to post 126 on the board.

While the Bangladeshis opted for an unchanged XI, New Zealand brought in Hannah Rowe and Molly Penfold for Hayley Jensen and Fran Jonas.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Shamima Sultana(w), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(c), Shorna Akter, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun

New Zealand: Bernadine Bezuidenhout(w), Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Maddy Green, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Eden Carson, Molly Penfold

Updated Date: February 17, 2023 19:01:51 IST

