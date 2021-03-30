Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

New Zealand Vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

New Zealand Vs Bangladesh At McLean Park, Napier, 30 March, 2021

30 March, 2021
Starts 11:30 (IST)
Rain Stoppage
New Zealand

New Zealand

173/5 (17.5 ov)

2nd T20I
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

Yet To Bat

New Zealand Bangladesh
173/5 (17.5 ov) - R/R 9.7

Rain Stoppage

Daryl Mitchell - 34

Glenn Phillips - 26

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Glenn Phillips Batting 58 31 5 2
Daryl Mitchell Batting 34 16 6 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammad Saifuddin 3 0 35 1
Taskin Ahmed 3.5 0 49 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 111/5 (13.4)

62 (62) R/R: 13.77

Mark Chapman 7(8) S.R (87.5)

c & b Mahedi Hasan

LIVE Cricket Score, New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I at Napier

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 30th, 2021
  • 11:35:40 IST

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss in the second T20I against New Zealand in Napier and decided to bowl first.

Hosts New Zealand already won the first match of the series by 66 runs so they will be looking to earn a positive result today and seal the series.

In the previous match, an unbeaten 92 from Devon Conway and a four-wicket haul from Ish Sodhi ensured New Zealand romped to victory in Hamilton.

Conway took his runs from only 52 balls and combined in a 105-run third wicket partnership with Will Young who made a half century from 28 balls in his T20 international debut.

The pair lifted New Zealand to 210-3 as it batted first after winning the toss. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi then took four wickets in the space of eight balls — three bowled — as Bangladesh managed only 144-8 in reply.

New Zealand's Devon Conway (L) and Will Young in action during the first T20I against Bangladesh. AFP

Conway’s innings — his fourth T20 international half century in only his 12th match — followed his 126 in the third one-day international against Bangladesh on Friday which helped New Zealand clinch a 3-0 series win.

The South Africa-born batsman also made an unbeaten 99 in a T20 international against Australia in February and 72 in the second ODI against Bangladesh.

“I’m pretty happy with the way things went today,” Conway said. “The boys got off to a great start and it’s good to get the series off to a 1-0 start.

“With T20 you can be real positive, back your skills and back your plan. It came off for me again today and I’m happy to put on some good partnerships with (Will) Young — it was pretty awesome batting alongside him on his debut — and Glenn Phillips at the end there.”

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: March 30, 2021 11:35:40 IST

