IPL 2021, KKR vs RR Live Score Updates: Rana fails to make impact, out for 12

OUT! Nitish Rana c Livingstone b Phillips 12 (5)
Fuller delivery from Phillips. Rana clears his front leg and blasts this over long-on.
Outside off delivery from Glenn Phillips is driven hard by Rana past the gap behind point.
After 11 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 80/1 ( Shubman Gill 35 , Nitish Rana 1)
Finally a wicket for RR! They pursued with the pacers for so long and a spinner gets them the first breakthrough. Iyer got out after missing a straighter one which cleaned up the stumps. The batter was trying to play a switch hit but failed to connect. The first ball of the over was hit for a six by Gill. 11 from the over.
BOWLED!
Venkatesh Iyer b Tewatia 38 (35)
Iyer was aiming for a switch hit, missed the straight ball which went through the gap between the legs and broke the stumps.
SIX! One-handed maximum by Gill. He comes down against Tewatia and sents it over long-on.
After 10 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 69/0 ( Shubman Gill 27 , Venkatesh Iyer 37)
Iyer breaks the shackles with a six. The first ball from Unadkat is sent sailing over the mid-wicket fence. Another maximum in the over as Iyer blasts a length ball down the ground. Unadkat injured his right leg on the fifth ball in his follow through and got some medical attention before ending the over with a dot. 14 from the over.
Excellent shot! The length ball is driven on the up and down the ground. Terrific batting.
Slower delivery, in the slot by Unadkat and Iyer smashes this over the cow corner.
After 9 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 55/0 ( Shubman Gill 26 , Venkatesh Iyer 24)
It has been slow going at Sharjah! KKR openers are dealing in singles. Even they have stopped taking risks. There was a full toss in the over but it was cut by Iyer for just a single. Five singles from Shivam Dube's over.
Live Score, IPL 2021, KKR vs RR Cricket Score: Mustafizur into the attack now. Four singles at the start of the over. Wide ball as Fizz fires it outside off. Next ball is dot and then an LBW appeal on the last ball as the ball came back in against Iyer but height was a factor. Six from the over. 50 up for KKR.
Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders take on the struggling Rajasthan Royals in the 54th IPL 2021 match on Thursday, at Sharjah.
KKR with six wins from 13 matches are fourth in the league table and a victory on RR would make their qualification to playoffs almost a guarantee. Mumbai Indians also have 12 points from 13 matches, same as KKR, and take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.
If both KKR and MI win their matches, the playoffs qualification will be decided on the basis of the net run rate and Kolkata currently are ahead of Mumbai in this department. So apart from a victory, KKR will also be aiming to better their NRR against RR to ease up their path to knockouts.
Kolkata have been one of the form teams in the second phase of IPL 2021, winning four and losing two games. Both their defeats have been by narrow margins and they enter the Thursday match after beating SRH by six wickets.
Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill have done well with the bat while Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine have shone with the ball. They will hope for another team effort against RR.
Rajasthan are languishing at seventh in the points table with just 10 points and are still alive in the race for playoffs. Though for that to happen all other results must go in their favour and they should register a big-margin win over KKR.
So far batting has been their Achilles heels and it will have to come good for them to have any chance against KKR.
Here's everything you need to know as far as the KKR-RR fixture is concerned:
When will the 54th match of the IPL 2021 between KKR and RR take place?
The match between KKR and RR will take place on 7 October 2021.
Where will the KKR vs RR match take place?
The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.
What time will the KKR vs RR match start?
The KKR vs RR match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR vs RR match?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
