IPL 2021, KKR vs RR Live Score Updates: Rana fails to make impact, out for 12

Live Score, IPL 2021, KKR vs RR Cricket Score: Mustafizur into the attack now. Four singles at the start of the over. Wide ball as Fizz fires it outside off. Next ball is dot and then an LBW appeal on the last ball as the ball came back in against Iyer but height was a factor. Six from the over. 50 up for KKR.

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders take on the struggling Rajasthan Royals in the 54th IPL 2021 match on Thursday, at Sharjah.

KKR with six wins from 13 matches are fourth in the league table and a victory on RR would make their qualification to playoffs almost a guarantee. Mumbai Indians also have 12 points from 13 matches, same as KKR, and take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

If both KKR and MI win their matches, the playoffs qualification will be decided on the basis of the net run rate and Kolkata currently are ahead of Mumbai in this department. So apart from a victory, KKR will also be aiming to better their NRR against RR to ease up their path to knockouts.

Kolkata have been one of the form teams in the second phase of IPL 2021, winning four and losing two games. Both their defeats have been by narrow margins and they enter the Thursday match after beating SRH by six wickets.

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill have done well with the bat while Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine have shone with the ball. They will hope for another team effort against RR.

Rajasthan are languishing at seventh in the points table with just 10 points and are still alive in the race for playoffs. Though for that to happen all other results must go in their favour and they should register a big-margin win over KKR.

So far batting has been their Achilles heels and it will have to come good for them to have any chance against KKR.