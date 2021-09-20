Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE SCORE (t20)

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 20 September, 2021

20 September, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Royal Challengers Bangalore

20/1 (3.4 ov)

Match 31
Kolkata Knight Riders

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
20/1 (3.4 ov) - R/R 5.45

Play In Progress

Srikar Bharat (W) - 4

Devdutt Padikkal - 6

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Devdutt Padikkal Batting 10 9 1 0
Srikar Bharat (W) Batting 4 9 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Prasidh Krishna 1.4 0 8 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 10/1 (1.4)

10 (10) R/R: 5

Virat Kohli (C) 5(4) S.R (125)

lbw b Prasidh Krishna
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB LIVE Score Updates: Prasid Krishna gets rid of Virat Kohli early

IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB LIVE Score Updates: Prasid Krishna gets rid of Virat Kohli early

19:49 (IST)

After 3 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 20/1 ( Devdutt Padikkal 10 , Srikar Bharat (W) 4)

Good pace form Lockie Ferguson. The pitch will offer bounce so the pacers will try to take advantage of it. Bharath goes for a quick single off the final ball, the throw from mid-on is on target and third umpire is called for help. Bharat is safe. Four singles and a boundary from this over. 

19:45 (IST)
four

Ferguson bowls on the pads of Padikkal who stays in his crease and lofts it over the bowler's head. Lovely shot! 

19:44 (IST)

After 2 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 12/1 ( Devdutt Padikkal 4 , Srikar Bharat (W) 2)

Prasidh Krishna has the ball and takes the big wicket of Kohli in his first over of the match. The RCB skipper misses his flick, probably beaten due to the pace of the ball. He was confident that the would've missed the stumps but hawkeye showed otherwise. KS Bharat is the new batsman. Successful over for KKR.

19:41 (IST)
wkt

Huge LBW appeal against Kohli who misses a straight ball from Prasidh. Umpire says yes but Kohli quickly takes the review. Look like height can be a problem here but no. Three reds and Kohli walks back to the pavilion. Huge wicket for KKR. Kohli lbw b Prasidh 5(4) 

19:38 (IST)
four

Shot! 

Short of length by Prasidh, plenty of room for Kohli to punch this one through cover for his first boundary. 

19:35 (IST)

After 1 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 4/0 ( Virat Kohli (C) 1 , Devdutt Padikkal 3)

Varun starts off with a good length ball, outside off, Kohli pushes it towards mid-wicket to take a single. Varun goes around the stumps to Padikkal. The batsman punches the fifth ball on the backfoot and finds the gap between point and cover. Russell runs and dives to stop the ball but batsmen collect three runs. A dot to end the over.

19:29 (IST)

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal walk to the middle. KKR players take the field. Kohli, playing his 200th IPL match, will take the strike against Varun Chakaravarthy. 

19:18 (IST)

Not sure if RCB will stick to this batting order. But KS Bharat at No 3 and Sachin Baby at No 6 look ideal. 

19:10 (IST)

Playing XI

KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Nitish Ramna, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russelll, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

RCB: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal.

19:04 (IST)

Team news

Two debutants for RCB. KS Bharat and Wanindu Hasaranga. For KKR, Venkatesh Iyer will make his debut. 

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Updates: Good pace form Lockie Ferguson. The pitch will offer bounce so the pacers will try to take advantage of it. Bharath goes for a quick single off the final ball, the throw from mid-on is on target and third umpire is called for help. Bharat is safe. Four singles and a boundary from this over.

Preview: Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

KKR endured a difficult first half in India, losing five matches from seven and currently ranked seventh on the table.

Inconsistency has been a factor for KKR over the last two seasons. Last year they failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing fifth, despite having a decent team on paper.

There will be no Pat Cummins for the remainder of matches so KKR will hope Lockie Ferguson will make an impact on UAE pitches. Andre Russell is also an important player for them and his form will be crucial in the race for the top-four finish.

This will be the last season for Kohli as RCB captain so he'll aim to end his leadership role on a high. Kohli said he'll continue playing the IPL for RCB but considering there is a lot of talk about his captaincy, he would want to make a statement with a title win this season.

RCB had a good first half in India, winning five matches out of seven. They are currently ranked third on the table.

Squad:

KKR: Eoin Morgan (capt), Dinesh Karthik, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathy, Shubman Gill, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pawan Negi, M Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russel, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert.

RCB: Virat Kohli (capt), Navdeep Saini, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Rajat Patidar, Dushmantha Chameera, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Kyle Jamieson, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Akash Deep, AB de Villiers.

Updated Date: September 20, 2021 19:50:17 IST

