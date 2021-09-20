IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB LIVE Score Updates: Prasid Krishna gets rid of Virat Kohli early

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Updates: Good pace form Lockie Ferguson. The pitch will offer bounce so the pacers will try to take advantage of it. Bharath goes for a quick single off the final ball, the throw from mid-on is on target and third umpire is called for help. Bharat is safe. Four singles and a boundary from this over.

Preview: Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

KKR endured a difficult first half in India, losing five matches from seven and currently ranked seventh on the table.

Inconsistency has been a factor for KKR over the last two seasons. Last year they failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing fifth, despite having a decent team on paper.

There will be no Pat Cummins for the remainder of matches so KKR will hope Lockie Ferguson will make an impact on UAE pitches. Andre Russell is also an important player for them and his form will be crucial in the race for the top-four finish.

This will be the last season for Kohli as RCB captain so he'll aim to end his leadership role on a high. Kohli said he'll continue playing the IPL for RCB but considering there is a lot of talk about his captaincy, he would want to make a statement with a title win this season.

RCB had a good first half in India, winning five matches out of seven. They are currently ranked third on the table.

Squad:

KKR: Eoin Morgan (capt), Dinesh Karthik, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathy, Shubman Gill, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pawan Negi, M Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russel, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert.

RCB: Virat Kohli (capt), Navdeep Saini, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Rajat Patidar, Dushmantha Chameera, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Kyle Jamieson, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Akash Deep, AB de Villiers.