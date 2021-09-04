LIVE Cricket Score, Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I at Magheramason

|Zimbabwe
|Ireland
|124/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.2
|59/5 (8.4 ov) - R/R 6.81
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Neil Rock (W)
|Batting
|8
|10
|1
|0
|Shane Getkate
|Batting
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Richard Ngarava
|2
|0
|10
|1
|Wellington Masakadza
|0.4
|0
|7
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 51/5 (7.3)
|
9 (9) R/R: 6.75
Shane Getkate 1(3)
Neil Rock (W) 7(5)
|
William McClintock 9(10) S.R (90)
c Wesley Madhevere b Richard Ngarava
4th T20I Report: Kevin O'Brien and Paul Stirling paved the way as Ireland clinched their Twenty20 series against Zimbabwe with a 64-run victory on Thursday.
O'Brien scored 47 and Stirling made 39 in an 89-run partnership that laid the foundations for Ireland's total of 174-4.
O'Brien and Stirling have been in excellent form, with the former smashing a half-century in Ireland's series-levelling win in the second match and the latter making his maiden T20 international century in the third game.
#5thT20I | TOSS | @ZimCricketv won the toss and elected to bat in the fifth and final T20I versus @cricketireland at Bready#IREvZIM | #VisitZimbabwe | #BowlOutCovid19 pic.twitter.com/qZ4GzIbGIL
— Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) September 4, 2021
Zimbabwe mustered only 110-9 in reply as Ireland seamer Mark Adair took a decisive 4-23.
Craig Ervine battled hard for his 28, but Zimbabwe were unable to stop Ireland securing their biggest margin of victory against a 'Full Member' cricket country in T20 internationals.
The tourists were hampered by an injury suffered in the pre-match warm-up by Ryan Burl, one of their star performers the series.
Ireland have an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series with the last match on Saturday at Bready.
With inputs from AFP.
