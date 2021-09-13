LIVE Cricket Score, Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI in Belfast

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: Ireland have won the toss and opted to field in the third and final one-day international against Zimbabwe at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

While the hosts retained the same combination as the second one-dayer, which got washed out after the Irishmen posted 282/8 on the board, the Chevrons brought in Ryan Burl into the XI in place of Milton Shumba. The match has been reduced to 42 overs per side due to the delay caused by rain.

Zimbabwe are currently leading the three-match series, having won the series opener by 38 runs, a game that saw Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza scoring fifties followed by a haul of 4/29 from Blessing Muzarabani.

The game will also serve as the final match of Brendan Taylor's storied international career. Taylor, who has 34 Test, 205 ODI and 44 T20I appearances to his credit in a career that stretches all the way back to the summer of 2004, will go down as one of the greatest cricketers the country has ever produced, right alongside legendary names such as Andy Flower, Heath Streak, etc.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who was an integral part of the team's 2015 ICC World Cup campaign, will hope to sign off with a series victory for his side.