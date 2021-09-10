Live Cricket Score Ireland vs Zimbabwe 2021, 2nd ODI at Belfast

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss news: Craig Ervine won the toss and Zimbabwe decided to bowl first in the second ODI against Ireland which will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

Zimbabwe won the first ODI by 38 runs and another victory today will help them seal the three-match series. Earlier, Ireland won the five-match T20I series 3-2.

"The conditions are overcast and hopefully we'll make use of that new ball," said Ervine at the toss.

The visitors have made one change from the previous match with Milton Shumba coming in for Dion Myers. No changes for Ireland.

"We didn't play that well the other day. The run chase was set up nicely, but we couldn't get over the line. Looks a better pitch today," Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie said after the toss.

Ireland playing XI: William Porterfield, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker(w), Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little

Zimbabwe playing XI: Brendan Taylor, Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava