LIVE cricket score, Ireland vs West Indies, 1st ODI of tri-series at Dublin

Follow ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE scorecard of the first ODI of the tri-series between Ireland and West Indies being played in Dublin

FirstCricket Staff, May 05, 2019 15:40:44 IST

68/0
Overs
13.5
R/R
5.04
Fours
6
Sixes
1
Extras
2
John Campbell Batting 31 35 2 1
Shai Hope (W) Batting 35 49 4 0

Toggle between tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE scorecard

Toss preview: Ireland elected to field against the West Indies in the first game of the tri-series, which also involves Bangladesh, on Sunday.

The side from the Caribbean will look to acclimatise themselves with the conditions that are expected to be similar during the World Cup starting later in May.

File image of Ireland players celebrating. AFP

Most of the West Indies player are busy playing the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will allow few new faces to leave an impression on the selection committee. Jason Holder will lead the Windies side.

Ireland are coming back from a loss they suffered against neighbours England in an one-off T20 earlier in the week. William Porterfield-led side would like to make full use of the home advantage and having missed out on the World Cup, would like to make their case against a 10-team World Cup stronger by defeating higher ranked teams.

Ireland (Playing XI) - William Porterfield (C), Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Kevin O'Brien, Gary Wilson (WK), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Tim Murtagh, Barry McCarthy

West Indies (Playing XI) - John Campbell, Shai Hope (WK), Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Sunil Ambris, Jason Holder (C), Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel

Updated Date: May 05, 2019 15:40:44 IST

Tags : Andrew Balbirnie, Cricket, IRE Vs WI LIVE Scores, Ireland, Jason Holder, John Campbell, Live Cricket Score, Live Score, Paul Stirling, Shai Hope, West Indies, William Porterfield

