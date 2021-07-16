Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Ireland Vs South Africa LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Ireland Vs South Africa At Malahide Cricket Club Ground, Dublin, 16 July, 2021

16 July, 2021
Starts 15:15 (IST)
Play In Progress
South Africa

1/0 (1.0 ov)

3rd ODI
Ireland

Yet To Bat

1/0 (1.0 ov) - R/R 1

Play In Progress

Janneman Malan - 1

Quinton de Kock - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Janneman Malan Batting 1 5 0 0
Quinton de Kock Batting 0 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Craig Young 1 0 1 0
Mark Adair 0 0 0 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

1 (1) R/R: 1

0 0(0) S.R (0)

LIVE Cricket Score, Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI at Dublin

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • July 16th, 2021
  • 15:04:06 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

2nd ODI Report: Ireland recorded its first-ever victory over South Africa, beating the visitors by 43 runs after captain Andy Balbirnie’s century on Tuesday in their second one-day international.

Balbirnie scored 102 from 117 balls and Harry Tector added 79, including four sixes, as Ireland posted 290-5 in the second of their three-match ODI series at The Village.

The Proteas had never lost an ODI to Ireland and now must win on Friday to avoid a series defeat. The first match of the series ended in a no-result after persistent rain on Sunday.

Opener Janneman Malan scored 84 to lead South Africa and Rassie van der Dussen added 49 before the Irish bowlers found their rhythm as the Proteas fell to 247 all out.

Mark Adair, Josh Little and Andy McBrine each picked up two wickets for the hosts.

Balbirnie's tally included 10 fours.

South Africa won the toss and chose to field, as they did in Sunday's match, when Balbirnie top-scored with 65 off 79 balls.

Andile Phehlukwayo took 2-73 off 10 overs for South Africa.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: July 16, 2021 15:04:06 IST

