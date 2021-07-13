LIVE Cricket Score, Ireland vs South Africa, 2nd ODI at Dublin

|Ireland
|South Africa
|124/2 (28.3 ov) - R/R 4.35
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Andy Balbirnie (C)
|Batting
|64
|80
|7
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Kagiso Rabada
|6
|0
|22
|0
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|5.3
|1
|23
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 124/2 (28.3)
|
60 (60) R/R: 4
Andy McBrine 30(47)
Andy Balbirnie (C) 29(43)
|
Andy McBrine 30(47) S.R (63.82)
lbw b Tabraiz Shamsi
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
1st ODI report: Ireland's opening one-day international against South Africa on Sunday ended in a no-result after persistent rain.
The match was abandoned shortly after 5:10 pm with not enough time for the visitors to be set a shortened target at The Village.
South Africa won the toss and chose to field with Ireland reaching 195-4 off 40.2 overs.
Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie top-scored with 65 off 79 balls, including six boundaries. He shared a second-wicket stand of 87 with opener William Porterfield (63), who hit nine fours.
Pacer Kagiso Rabada took 2-43 off 8.2 overs.
In the second ODI, South Africa have won the toss and opted to field.
