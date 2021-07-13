LIVE Cricket Score, Ireland vs South Africa, 2nd ODI at Dublin

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

1st ODI report: Ireland's opening one-day international against South Africa on Sunday ended in a no-result after persistent rain.

The match was abandoned shortly after 5:10 pm with not enough time for the visitors to be set a shortened target at The Village.

South Africa won the toss and chose to field with Ireland reaching 195-4 off 40.2 overs.

Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie top-scored with 65 off 79 balls, including six boundaries. He shared a second-wicket stand of 87 with opener William Porterfield (63), who hit nine fours.

Pacer Kagiso Rabada took 2-43 off 8.2 overs.

In the second ODI, South Africa have won the toss and opted to field.