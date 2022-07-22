LIVE Cricket Score, Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd T20I in Belfast

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Ireland Vs New Zealand At Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast, 22 July, 2022

22 July, 2022
Starts 20:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
174/6 (20.0 ov)

3rd T20I
18/1 (2.1 ov)

174/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.7 18/1 (2.1 ov) - R/R 8.31

Play In Progress

New Zealand need 157 runs in 107 balls at 8.80 rpo

Martin Guptill - 0

Dane Cleaver (W) - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Martin Guptill Batting 3 6 0 0
Dane Cleaver (W) Batting 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mark Adair 1.1 0 3 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 18/1 (2)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Finn Allen 14(7) S.R (200)

b Craig Young

Check out LIVE cricket scorecard from the third T20I between Ireland and New Zealand.

New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson scalped four wickets to see off Ireland for 142 in the first T20I. Twitter @ICC

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss update: Ireland won the toss and opted to bat in the third and final T20I against New Zealand in Belfast on Friday.

The Black Caps are unbeaten in their trip to Ireland, having earlier clinched the ODI series 3-0 in Dublin. The caravan then moved to Belfast, where the Kiwis maintained their winning momentum with victories in the first two T20Is by sizeable margins (31 runs and 88 runs respectively).

Ireland will look to close this limited-overs series with a victory, but more importantly, the hosts would be hoping for a much improved show from their batters. Chasing a target of 180 in the second T20I, Ireland were bundled out for just 91, with Mark Adair top-scoring with 27 runs. Ish Sodhi and Michael Bracewell had taken three wickets each.

Updated Date: July 22, 2022 20:37:05 IST

