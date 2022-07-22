LIVE Cricket Score, Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd T20I in Belfast

|Ireland
|New Zealand
|174/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.7
|18/1 (2.1 ov) - R/R 8.31
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Martin Guptill
|Batting
|3
|6
|0
|0
|Dane Cleaver (W)
|Batting
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Mark Adair
|1.1
|0
|3
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 18/1 (2)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
Martin Guptill 0(1)
Dane Cleaver (W) 0(0)
|
Finn Allen 14(7) S.R (200)
b Craig Young
Check out LIVE cricket scorecard from the third T20I between Ireland and New Zealand.
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Toss update: Ireland won the toss and opted to bat in the third and final T20I against New Zealand in Belfast on Friday.
The Black Caps are unbeaten in their trip to Ireland, having earlier clinched the ODI series 3-0 in Dublin. The caravan then moved to Belfast, where the Kiwis maintained their winning momentum with victories in the first two T20Is by sizeable margins (31 runs and 88 runs respectively).
Ireland will look to close this limited-overs series with a victory, but more importantly, the hosts would be hoping for a much improved show from their batters. Chasing a target of 180 in the second T20I, Ireland were bundled out for just 91, with Mark Adair top-scoring with 27 runs. Ish Sodhi and Michael Bracewell had taken three wickets each.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Ireland have been good in both these matches and Michael Bracewell was the difference between the two sides. However, Ireland have not been shovelled out of the contest and when the teams face-off in the third ODI.
On a difficult track in Malahide, Ireland’s top order struggled against the moving ball and this is one area, they need to be far better in the third match. Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie are their two best batters and they have to stick it out and post a competitive total on the board.
Check out LIVE cricket scorecard from the first ODI between Ireland and New Zealand.