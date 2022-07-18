Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Ireland Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Ireland Vs New Zealand At Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast, 18 July, 2022

18 July, 2022
Starts 20:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
New Zealand

New Zealand

50/3 (7.2 ov)

1st T20I
Ireland

Ireland

Yet To Bat

New Zealand Ireland
50/3 (7.2 ov) - R/R 6.82

Play In Progress

Glenn Phillips - 7

Daryl Mitchell - 5

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Glenn Phillips Batting 9 11 1 0
Daryl Mitchell Batting 5 7 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Craig Young 2 0 12 0
George Dockrell 0.2 0 1 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 38/3 (5)

12 (12) R/R: 5.14

Dane Cleaver (W) 5(7) S.R (71.42)

c Lorcan Tucker b Josh Little

Ireland vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES

IRE vs NZ match today at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast live Score and update: Follow live scores and updates from Ireland vs New Zealand 1st T20I

Ireland vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES

New Zealand take on Ireland in first T20I. (Photo Source: Cricket Ireland/Twitter)

PREVIEW: After an exciting ODI series, Ireland and New Zealand are now set to take on each other in the T20I series. The first match takes place at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast.

SQUADS

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker(w), Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Stephen Doheny, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Jacob Duffy, Dane Cleaver(w), Michael Rippon, Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 18, 2022 20:11:58 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Highlights: Black Caps complete series sweep with thrilling win
First Cricket News

Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Highlights: Black Caps complete series sweep with thrilling win

New Zealand have already won the three-match series 2-0. But the match will not be a dead rubber with 10 World Cup Super series points up for grab.

Ireland make history with test series win over New Zealand
Sports

Ireland make history with test series win over New Zealand

Only a week after posting its first-ever test win over New Zealand in New Zealand, Ireland won again — and emphatically — to become only the third team and the first in almost 40 years to beat the All Blacks in a three-test series at home.

Ireland vs New Zealand 1st T20 2022: Belfast's Civil Service Cricket Club weather update
First Cricket News

Ireland vs New Zealand 1st T20 2022: Belfast's Civil Service Cricket Club weather update

The weather will be mostly sunny and humid on 18 July.