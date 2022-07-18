Ireland vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES

|New Zealand
|Ireland
|50/3 (7.2 ov) - R/R 6.82
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Glenn Phillips
|Batting
|9
|11
|1
|0
|Daryl Mitchell
|Batting
|5
|7
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Craig Young
|2
|0
|12
|0
|George Dockrell
|0.2
|0
|1
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 38/3 (5)
|
12 (12) R/R: 5.14
Glenn Phillips 7(7)
Daryl Mitchell 5(7)
|
Dane Cleaver (W) 5(7) S.R (71.42)
c Lorcan Tucker b Josh Little
IRE vs NZ match today at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast live Score and update: Follow live scores and updates from Ireland vs New Zealand 1st T20I
PREVIEW: After an exciting ODI series, Ireland and New Zealand are now set to take on each other in the T20I series. The first match takes place at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast.
SQUADS
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker(w), Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Stephen Doheny, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Jacob Duffy, Dane Cleaver(w), Michael Rippon, Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
New Zealand have already won the three-match series 2-0. But the match will not be a dead rubber with 10 World Cup Super series points up for grab.
Only a week after posting its first-ever test win over New Zealand in New Zealand, Ireland won again — and emphatically — to become only the third team and the first in almost 40 years to beat the All Blacks in a three-test series at home.
The weather will be mostly sunny and humid on 18 July.