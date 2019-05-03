First Cricket
IPL | Match 51 May 02, 2019
MI vs SRH
Mumbai Indians tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad (Mumbai Indians win Super Over by 2 wickets)
IPL | Match 50 May 01, 2019
CSK vs DC
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 80 runs
IPL May 03, 2019
KXIP vs KKR
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
IPL May 04, 2019
DC vs RR
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
LIVE cricket score, Ireland vs England, Only ODI at Dublin

Follow ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE scorecard of the Only ODI between Ireland and England being played in Dublin

FirstCricket Staff, May 03, 2019 15:37:21 IST

Jofra Archer is set to make his England debut when Eoin Morgan's men face Ireland in a one-day international in Malahide on Friday.

The 24-year-old Barbados-born all-rounder was called into a senior England squad for the first time last month after qualifying on residency grounds.

He was not included in the tournament hosts' 15-man provisional squad for the World Cup.

File images of Ireland captain William Porterfield and England captain Eoin Morgan. AFP

File images of Ireland captain William Porterfield and England captain Eoin Morgan. AFP

But Archer can stake a claim by impressing for world number one team England in their one-off game against Ireland and upcoming series at home to Pakistan before the World Cup squad is finalised on 23 May.

Middlesex batsman Dawid Malan and Surrey wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes, a replacement for the injured Sam Billings, are also set to win their first one-day international caps on Friday.

Morgan, confirming Sussex star Archer's inclusion, told Sky Sports: "He obviously brings a lot of excitement, along with skill level. He's been around for the last few years. I've played against him and he's bowled extremely well when I've played against him.

"He was delighted (when he was told). I think his mum and dad are over. Debuts are all about celebrating what's gone before and recognising the start of a new journey and for Jofra it's obviously very exciting."

Archer has impressed in the lucrative Twenty20 Indian Premier League this season for the Rajasthan Royals, where his teammates included established England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

He completed a three-year qualification period in March after the England and Wales Cricket Board changed its residency rules.

Under the previous system, Archer would not have been eligible until 2022 after a seven-year residency.

The prospect of Archer, whose father is English, playing at the World Cup has caused concern among several more established England rivals for a pace-bowling berth including Chris Woakes, David Willey and Mark Wood, amid suggestions his inclusion could damage team morale.

But former England seamer Dominic Cork said his inclusion was "an absolute must".

"I've watched him the last three weeks in Mumbai, playing for Rajasthan," added Cork. "You've got someone who can bowl at the pace that he can. He can bowl in that first powerplay, in the middle and at the end."

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: May 03, 2019 15:37:21 IST

Tags : Dominic Cork, Eoin Morgan, Ireland Vs England, Ireland Vs England 2019, Jofra Archer, Live Cricket Score, Only ODI At Dublin, William Porterfield

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Mumbai
 13 8 5 0 16
3
Delhi
 13 8 5 0 16
4
Hyderabad
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Rajasthan
 13 5 7 0 11
6
Kolkata
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Punjab
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Bangalore
 13 4 8 0 9
See Full Table




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 South Africa 4196 262
3 England 3917 261
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

