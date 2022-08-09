LIVE Cricket Score, Ireland vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I in Belfast

|Afghanistan
|Ireland
|168/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.4
|48/0 (5.3 ov) - R/R 8.73
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Paul Stirling
|Batting
|25
|21
|2
|2
|Andy Balbirnie (C)
|Batting
|21
|12
|2
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Naveen-ul-Haq
|1.3
|1
|9
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
48 (48) R/R: 8.72
Andy Balbirnie (C) 21(12)
Paul Stirling 25(21)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
Check out LIVE cricket scorecard from the first T20I between Ireland and Afghanistan in Belfast,
Toss update: Afghanistan won the toss in the first T20I against hosts Ireland, and opted to bat in Belfast.
Preview: Hosts Ireland take on Afghanistan in a five-match T20I series in Belfast, with the first T20I currently underway.
The series signifies the resumption of both teams’ preparations ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this year.
Afghanistan will be led by skipper Mohammad Nabi and the usual suspects Rashid Khan, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran will all be in action.
Ireland will be led by Andrew Balbirnie.
After a nail-biting 16-run win for the tourists in the opening match of the series of Monday, Ireland faltered with the bat as they were bowled out for just 79 in response to Afghanistan's 160 for eight.
Afghanistan's World Cup preparations suffered a setback as they crashed to a 72-run defeat against Ireland in Sunday's one-day international.
Afghanistan chose to bat first but posted a modest total of 182 for nine as Tim Murtagh collected career-best figures of 4-30.