LIVE Cricket Score, Ireland vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I in Belfast

Cricket

Ireland Vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Ireland Vs Afghanistan At Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast, 09 August, 2022

09 August, 2022
Starts 20:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Afghanistan

Afghanistan

168/7 (20.0 ov)

1st T20I
Ireland

Ireland

48/0 (5.3 ov)

Afghanistan Ireland
168/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.4 48/0 (5.3 ov) - R/R 8.73

Play In Progress

Ireland need 121 runs in 87 balls at 8.34 rpo

Andy Balbirnie (C) - 21

Paul Stirling - 25

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Paul Stirling Batting 25 21 2 2
Andy Balbirnie (C) Batting 21 12 2 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Naveen-ul-Haq 1.3 1 9 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

48 (48) R/R: 8.72

Paul Stirling 25(21)

0 0(0) S.R (0)

Check out LIVE cricket scorecard from the first T20I between Ireland and Afghanistan in Belfast,

Ireland and Afghanistan take on in a five-match T20I series. Image: Twitter @ACBofficials

Toss update: Afghanistan won the toss in the first T20I against hosts Ireland, and opted to bat in Belfast.

Preview: Hosts Ireland take on Afghanistan in a five-match T20I series in Belfast, with the first T20I currently underway.

The series signifies the resumption of both teams’ preparations ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this year.

Afghanistan will be led by skipper Mohammad Nabi and the usual suspects Rashid Khan, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran will all be in action.

Ireland will be led by Andrew Balbirnie.

Updated Date: August 09, 2022 21:03:29 IST

