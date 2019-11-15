Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

After registering victories in the first two matches of the series, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian unit will look to win the third match at Guyana against the hosts and seal the series. The visitors have looked the superior side on both the occasions previously, winning the first T20I by 84 runs and the second by 10 wickets respectively. The hosts are missing their regular captain Stafanie Taylor badly but despite all odds and previous losses, have to win this contest to keep the series alive.

India's Shafali Verma, in particular, has been a great asset for the team and huge threat for the opposition. The young batter smashed 73 in the first match and went unbeaten on 69 in the second encounter. Windies women will need to get rid of her to have any chances of winning the third tie.

Squads:

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Anuja Patil, Harleen Deol, Mansi Joshi

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Stacy-Ann King, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Chedean Nation, Natasha McLean, Chinelle Henry, Kyshona Knight, Sheneta Grimmond, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed(c), Shabika Gajnabi, Shakera Selman