LIVE cricket score, India women vs New Zealand women, 2nd ODI at Mount Maunganui
Live scores and updates of the 2nd ODI between India women and New Zealand women in Mount Maunganui
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW Live Now
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Nigeria Women beat Rwanda Women by 7 wickets
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Nigeria Women beat Rwanda Women by 5 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Pakistan beat South Africa by 8 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 145 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Jan 30th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 31st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS vs SL - Feb 1st, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 1st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 1st, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 3rd, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
BJP's lazy charges against Priyanka Gandhi distracts from real issues and gives her chance to build political capital
-
Political entry of Hitesh Chenchuram unlikely to worry Chandrababu Naidu; Andhra CM's claim to NTR legacy remains safe
-
Pakistan is Saudi Arabia's likeliest partner in ballistic missile programme; move helps Islamabad return Riyadh's largesse
-
Indonesia Masters 2019 takeaways: No coach, no problem for Anders Antonsen; Jakarta proves lucky for Saina Nehwal again
-
Simon Sebag Montefiore on need for accessible scholarly work, the question of accuracy in historical TV shows, films
-
Akshay Kumar in 2.0, Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Petta: Why Tamil films are picking villains from Bollywood
-
Rahul Gandhi promises Universal Basic Income: No government in India can walk the talk on UBI; here's why
-
Living and loving in Queer India: Aarti Singh, Jake Naughton look on 'both sides of the veil'
-
Tik Tok videos take saffron turn as Twitter users put up videos praising Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Hindutva
-
लोकसभा का महासमर: मोदी हार भी गए तो कांग्रेस को क्या मिलेगा?
-
क्या 27 प्रतिशत आरक्षण की मांग से सवर्ण आरक्षण का मुकाबला कर पाएंगे कमलनाथ
-
Universal Basic Pay: राहुल गांधी ने ऐलान तो कर दिया, लेकिन यह जुमला ना बन जाए
-
बीजेपी पर भारी पड़ेगा महागठबंधन: एसपी-बीएसपी-आरएलडी के पास 50 फीसदी से ज्यादा वोट
-
कांग्रेस सत्ता में आई तो गरीबों को मिनिमम इनकम की गारंटी: राहुल गांधी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7676
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5342
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5330
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4651
|101
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Toggle between tabs to view scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Report, 1st ODI: The Mithali Raj-led Indian women's cricket team will look to seal the series in the second ODI against New Zealand women. Thanks to their collective effort, they will look to consolidate their position in the ICC women's championship table when they face New Zealand in the second one-dayer on Tuesday.
In the first game, India outclassed New Zealand by a big margin of nine wickets. The stars in the previous game for India were Ekta Bisht, who picked up three wickets in her 9 overs whereas Indian openers Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana hit 81* and 105 respectively to guide India to a big win.
White Ferns captain Amy Satterwaite in action against Mithali Raj-led Indian side. Image courtesy: Twitter @WhiteFerns
Opener Suzie Bates (36) and skipper Amy Satterthwaite (31) were the top-scorers for New Zealand in the first match and they would hope to convert these starts in the second ODI.
Squads
India: Mithali Raj (capt), Tanya Bhatia (wk), Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Dayalan Hemlatha, Mansi Joshi, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Mona Meshram, Shikha Pandey, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav.
New Zealand: Amy Satterthwaite (capt), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Sophie Devine, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.
Updated Date:
Jan 29, 2019 08:46:28 IST
Also See
Highlights, India women vs New Zealand women, 1st ODI at Napier, Full Cricket Score: Smirti Mandhana stars in visitors' big win
India vs New Zealand: With focus back on cricket, Mithali Raj and Co start marginal favourites, look to continue strong away performances
India Women vs New Zealand Women: Smriti Mandhana's ton, Jemimah Rodrigues's fifty guide visitors to emphatic win in first ODI