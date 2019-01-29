Toggle between tabs to view scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary



Report, 1st ODI: The Mithali Raj-led Indian women's cricket team will look to seal the series in the second ODI against New Zealand women. Thanks to their collective effort, they will look to consolidate their position in the ICC women's championship table when they face New Zealand in the second one-dayer on Tuesday.

In the first game, India outclassed New Zealand by a big margin of nine wickets. The stars in the previous game for India were Ekta Bisht, who picked up three wickets in her 9 overs whereas Indian openers Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana hit 81* and 105 respectively to guide India to a big win.

Opener Suzie Bates (36) and skipper Amy Satterthwaite (31) were the top-scorers for New Zealand in the first match and they would hope to convert these starts in the second ODI.

Squads

India: Mithali Raj (capt), Tanya Bhatia (wk), Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Dayalan Hemlatha, Mansi Joshi, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Mona Meshram, Shikha Pandey, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav.

New Zealand: Amy Satterthwaite (capt), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Sophie Devine, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.