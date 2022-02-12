Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Match Preview: India's ODI series against New Zealand will begin on 12 February with the first match being played at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

The five-match series will provide the visitors valuable preparation before the ODI World Cup which will also be played in New Zealand from 4 March.

India ODI skipper Mithali Raj has said pressure is immense as they get ready to face New Zealand in the ODI series but the team is confident of putting their best "foot forward" in the upcoming games.

"I am excited to lead the team as we face the WHITE FERNS in New Zealand. While each series is equally important for us, we can feel a billion hopes riding on our shoulders with this tournament," said Mithali Raj in a statement.

"The pressure, as always, is immense, but the team and I are confident of putting our best foot forward and delivering our best performance. I am thrilled that viewers in India will be able to cheer for us when they watch us live," she added.

Meanwhile, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine expressed excitement as the White Ferns get ready to face India in the ODI series.

"It is always exciting to play against India. They are a worthy opponent and boast some of the finest players in the world. We are looking forward to facing them in New Zealand and expect it to be an intense series between the two teams," said Devine.

"I am also excited with the fact that cricket fans from India can watch all the action from New Zealand in real time. Their passion and love for the sport is palpable and I am certain they will enjoy watching the series live and exclusively on Prime Video," she added.

The ODI matches are scheduled to begin on 12 February and end on 24 February.

Here's how you can watch the first ODI between India and New Zealand in India.

When will the first ODI between India and New Zealand take place?

The first ODI between India and New Zealand will take place on Saturday, 12 February 2022.

What is the venue for the first ODI between India and New Zealand?

The match will take place at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 3.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 3.00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand match?

The ODI series between India and New Zealand will be streamed live and exclusive on Amazon Prime Video.

With ANI inputs

