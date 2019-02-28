LIVE Cricket Score, India Women vs England Women, ICC Women's Championship, 3rd ODI at Mumbai
Follow live updates on the third women's ODI between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN Live Now
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat Kuwait Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 HKW Vs MALW Hong Kong Women beat Malaysia Women by 5 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat Kuwait Women by 9 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 7 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 3 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 28th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 2nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 2nd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs NZW - Mar 3rd, 2019, 05:20 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 4th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 7th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
India-Pakistan Tensions LIVE updates: IAF pilot Abhinandan's father veteran Air Marshal Varthaman calls son brave, prays he isn't tortured
-
IAF pilot in Pakistani custody: What are the Geneva Conventions and why are they significant for India?
-
Michael Cohen, in marathon 7-hour testimony, calls Donald Trump all this and more: 'Mobster, cheat, racist, conman'
-
Sensex, Nifty open positive ahead of F&O expiry, investors cautious over India-Pakistan tension
-
‘Why shouldn’t I hold an opinion?’: Meghalaya guv Tathagata Roy on Kashmir, social media trolls and secularism
-
Kriti Sanon on her upcoming film Luka Chuppi, playing the 'small town girl', and being an outsider
-
At the World Sacred Spirit Festival 2019, finding the spirit of India in a medieval fort
-
No Nation for Women: Journalist Priyanka Dubey on her searing reportage on rape in India
-
With Rio Open title, Laslo Djere gives demonstration of grit in the face of heartbreaking personal circumstances
-
अजीत डोभाल ने US विदेश मंत्री से बात की, अमेरिका ने भारत की कार्रवाई का समर्थन किया
-
ब्रिटेन, अमेरिका और फ्रांस ने मसूद अजहर के खिलाफ UNSC में पेश किया प्रस्ताव
-
मिसिंग पायलट पर पाकिस्तान के दावों की करेंगे जांच: विदेश मंत्रालय
-
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: मेंढर सेक्टर में पाकिस्तान और भारत के बीच गोलीबारी
-
IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I at Bengaluru : ग्लेन मैक्सवेल के सामने टीम इंडिया पस्त, सीरीज भी गंवाई
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Toggle between tabs for all the LIVE scores and ball-by-ball commentary
Toss report: India captain Mithali Raj won the toss and opted to bat in the third ODI against England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
India are currently 2-0 up in the three-match series and will aim to complete a series sweep with a victory in the final match.
File image of India captain Mithali Raj and England leader Heather Knight. Reuters
The hosts defeated the world champions by 66 runs in the opening ODI and then registered a seven-wicket win in the second match to take a 2-0 unassailable lead.
The final match is also an opportunity for India to grab crucial two more points as part of the ICC Championship which could help them qualify for the 2021 World Cup directly.
For England, it's a fight for prestige and two points in the ICC Championship.
Meanwhile, England all-rounder Sophie Ecclestone was ruled out of the third ODI and remainder of the tour due to a fractured hand.
India's playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Mona Meshram, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav
England's playing XI: Amy Ellen Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Taylor (wk), Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Danielle Wyatt, Lauren Winfield, Georgia Elwiss, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Alex Hartley
Updated Date:
Feb 28, 2019 09:39:44 IST
Also See
Highlights, India Women vs England Women, ICC Women's Championship, 1st ODI at Mumbai, Full Cricket Score: Hosts go 1-0 up with 66-run win
India women vs England women: Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami set up easy win as hosts take unassailable 2-0 lead
Highlights, India Women vs England Women, ICC Women's Championship, 2nd ODI at Mumbai, Full Cricket Score: Hosts register easy win, claim series 2-0