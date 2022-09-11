Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

England Women Vs India Women LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Women Vs India Women At Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, 10 September, 2022

10 September, 2022
Starts 23:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
India Women

India Women

89/5 (13.0 ov)

1st T20I
England Women

England Women

Yet To Bat

India Women England Women
89/5 (13.0 ov) - R/R 6.85

Play In Progress

Kiran Navgire - 0

Deepti Sharma - 1

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Kiran Navgire Batting 1 2 0 0
Deepti Sharma Batting 1 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bryony Smith 1 0 6 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 88/5 (12.5)

1 (1) R/R: 6

Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 20(15) S.R (133.33)

b Sarah Glenn

LIVE cricket score, India women vs England women 1st T20I in Chester-le-Street

Check out LIVE scorecard from the first T20I between England women and India women.

LIVE cricket score, India women vs England women 1st T20I in Chester-le-Street

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, left, and teammates celebrate their win in the women's cricket T20 semifinal match against England at Edgbaston at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Toss update: Hosts England won the toss and opted to field in the first of three women’s T20Is against India in Chester-le-Street on Saturday. England skipper Heather Knight has been ruled out of the India series due to a hip surgery and the hosts will be captained by wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones.

While India have handed T20I debut to Kiran Navgire, England have handed a debut to Lauren Bell. The three T20Is will be followed by as many ODIs, which will be a part of ICC women’s championship.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 11, 2022 00:13:08 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Ireland vs South Africa: Reeza Hendricks sets up Proteas' win in T20I series opener
First Cricket News

Ireland vs South Africa: Reeza Hendricks sets up Proteas' win in T20I series opener

Hendricks, who hit three half-centuries in the Proteas' recent 2-1 series win over England, top-scored with 74 in a total of 211-5 and shared a third-wicket partnership of 112 with Aiden Markram (56).

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I in Dhaka highlights: Tigers win by 61 runs
First Cricket News

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I in Dhaka highlights: Tigers win by 61 runs

Follow live scores and updates of the 1st T20I between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Dhaka

India vs South Africa: Rain plays spoilsport at Dharamsala as first T20I gets abandoned without a ball being bowled
First Cricket News

India vs South Africa: Rain plays spoilsport at Dharamsala as first T20I gets abandoned without a ball being bowled

The second T20 International between India and South Africa will be played at Mohali on Wednesday while the third and final game will be held in Bengaluru on 22 September.