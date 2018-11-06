Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog for the second T20I between India and Windies. Stay tuned as we build up to the start of the game.

The West Indies batting department needs to sort out their mess. In the last three outings, their batsmen seemed to be operating only on two gears — extra aggressive or ultra defensive. There hasn't been anything in between. Against a versatile bowling attack like India's, one should know as a batsman how to pace his innings even in the 20-over version of the game, writes Sandipan Baneerjee in his preview. You can read the entire preview here.

Windies' Fabian Allen reflected on the team's loss by saying that they were 'too aggressive' and the pitch called for the batsmen to remain patient. Read the copy here.

If you thought Eden Gardens offered a tricky surface, the Lucknow pitch isn't going to be a belter either. Here is what the curator said ahead of the second T20I

Meanwhile in Sylhet, Zimbabwe created history by beating Bangladesh to record only their third Test win away from home. Check out the details in the report.

Lucknow is hosting an international cricket match after 24 long years with the newly-built Ekana Stadium making its debut.

Former West Indian great Carl Hooper has expressed his anguish over the senior players not playing for the Windies. Here is what he said. The exodus has afftected the team severely and it has reflected in the downfall of the West Indies as a cricketing force.

"(We) knew the chase wasn't going to be easy. Hopefully we can learn from these mistakes," Sharma said after the first match. Click here for his full comments.

India lost 5 wickets chasing a 109-run target in the first T20I and skipper Rohit Sharma wants India to learn from their past mistakes.

Pitch report : Fair covering of grass with some cracks that should assist the new ball bowlers. The character of the pitch won't change. There might be a little bit of moisture which means the ball might grip a touch. It is a big ground with big boundaries that should prompt the spinners to toss the ball, Murali Karthik and Sunil Gavaskar mention in their report.

Carlos Brathwaite: We are going to bowl first. We want to chase. One of the reasons is the dew factor. Only one change, Nicolas Poooran is in the team.

Rohit Sharma: We wanted to bowl first as well. I hope the pitch will hold, there is grass on it. Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes in for Umesh Yadav.

For the Windies, it has been a sensible decision to include Nicholas Pooran in place of out of touch Rovman Powell. Pooran has been impressive as an opener in the CPL and tonight he is expected to bat right at the top alongside Shai Hope.

Now, India have to defend a score here with the wet ball, which should make this game interesting. Surprisingly, the hosts have opted to play with three pacers on a track, which is expected to be slow and low. Perhaps the dew factor has forced to think-tank to do so. Also, Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back in the XI in place of Umesh Yadav.

The 50,000-seater Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is packed to the rafters. It's the 52nd stadium in India to host an international cricket match.

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan come out ot bat. Oshane Thomas to bowl the first over. Rohit is on strike.

The fiery Thomas starts off with a maiden over. Six tight deliveries to Rohit Sharma cramping him for room. Hint of some swing there as well.

Seven runs from the over. Both openers get off the mark. Dhawan got a single on the first ball with a push through mid-wicket after which Rohit collected his first run with a swing towards square leg followed by a single for Dhawan through cover. There was a free-hit as well after Rohit took single off no ball but Dhawan failed to capitalise.

Preview: The Windies were expected to do well in the T20 internationals, but a five-wicket loss in the first outing of the three-match rubber against dominant India showed the script might not change when the two sides clash in the second contest at the Ekana International Cricket stadium on Tuesday.

India have won the test series 2-0 and ODIs 3-1 in an utterly lopsided fashion. On Sunday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the current World T20I champions were restricted to a paltry 109/8 by Rohit Sharma and Company.

Windies bowlers did well to reduce India to 54/4 at the halfway stage before seasoned stumper Dinesh Karthik (31 not out; 34 b, 3x4, 1x6) and debutant Krunal Pandya (21 not out; 9b, 3x4) got the home side over the line.

India's last win against the Windies before Sunday came was way back on March 23, 2014 in the World T20 in Bangladesh.

The win for India came despite the absence of talismanic regular captain Virat Kohli.

Rohit, who has an enviable record at the Eden, failed on Sunday and would look to make up for it with a big score on Tuesday.

Besides Rohit, opener Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Manish Pandey also had a bad day in office in the series-opener.

Karthik kept his cool and played a crucial knock along with an unbeaten cameo from Krunal to steer India home in 17.5 overs.

Lucknow will be hosting its first international match at the newly-built Ekana stadium.

Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav was at his lethal best on Sunday with superb figures of 3/13 from his four overs, while left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed (1/16) and Pandya (1/15) were also impressive.

India will also be bolstered by the return of pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who missed the first T20 due to gastric problems.

West Indies, on the other hand, would be desperate to get back to the winning ways. The shortest format is where they do well on a regular basis with their players plying their trade in T20 leagues around the globe as well as the Caribbean Premier League.

The return of big names such as Kieran Pollard and Darren Bravo failed to make any significant impact on Sunday.

Andre Russell's injury, which ruled him out of the series, also dented their chances.

Young pacer Oshane Thomas (2/21), who made his debut in Kolkata, impressed a lot and heckled the Indian openers with his pace.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (Captain), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas

With inputs from IANS