Rayudu smashes the ball towards the backward square-leg fence to collect his eighth four, before holing out to Munro at deep extra cover to depart 10 runs short of a hundred, as Henry breaks the partnership that was worth 74. Jadhav smacks the ball down the ground for a boundary, placing it wide of mid off. No-ball called for height off the final delivery, and it's new batsman Pandya who's facing the free hit. Pandya steers towards deep cover, but only gets a single. 11 off the over.

Rayudu goes after a well-made half-century which was requirement of the situation. Now, over to Pandya-Jadhav. They will be aiming for 250 and have the arsenal of shots to get there.

FOUR ! Jadhav goes for the lofted square drive, with the ball beating the diving fielder in the deep. 200 up for India! IND 202/6

Pandya punches through cover for a single after a couple of dots. Sweep-and-a-miss for Jadhav off the fourth. Jadhav ends the over with a boundary, with the 200 coming up for India with another five overs to go after this.

BOWLED ! Soft end to what was turning out to be a quality innings from Jadhav, as he gets an inside edge onto his stumps. Henry gets his fourth in his final over. IND 203/7

Ambati Rayudu became the first Indian batsman to be dismissed in 90s in ODIs in New Zealand.

Pandya smacks the ball through cover for a single at the start of the over. Jadhav then chops the ball onto his stumps off a slower ball to depart for 34, bringing Bhuvi to the crease. Singles off the fourth and fifth deliveries, with Bhuvneshwar getting off the mark. Henry signs off with figures of 4/35, marking a quality day in office.

Matt Henry has thwarted India's plans of 250. And that's valid for the start and end of innings both. Jadhav gone. Upto Pandya now. Not much firepower left in the tank.

SIX ! Slightly short from Astle, and this one's smoked over the midwicket fence by Pandya, who finally gets going! IND 211/7

SIX ! Back-to-back big hits for Pandya off Astle, and this one lands just beyond the deep extra cover rope as three fielders convergeat that point. IND 217/7

SIX ! Hat-trick of sixes for Pandya, and this one's the biggest of them all! All the way into the stands beyond midwicket! IND 223/7

Pandya finally gets going in this over, smacking a hat-trick of sixes off Astle to highlight his value towards the team. 18 off the over.

SIX ! Pandya slaps a back-of-length delivery from Boult, and this one didn't look like it came off the middle, but somehow managed to clear the midwicket fence regardless. IND 232/7

Bhuvneshwar collects a single off the first ball, guiding it to third man. Dot off the second. Singles off the third and fourth deliveries. Just when it looked like Boult would collect a tidy ninth over, Pandya slaps the ball over deep midwicket for a six to spoil it. 10 off the over.

Jimmy Neesham brought back for the penultimate over of the innings.

FOUR ! Creamed through extra cover by Pandya! Supreme timing on the occasion! IND 237/7

SIX ! Fifth big hit for Pandya, and this one's sweetly-timed off a juicy full toss from Neesham! IND 243/7

FOUR ! A well-directed yorker from Neesham is steered towards third man. Superb batting by Pandya. IND 248/7

OUT ! Pandya's walking back after skieing the ball off a full toss from Neesham, with Boult taking a fine running catch at backward square-leg. Pandya reviews it for a no-ball, but is unable to get it overturned. IND 248/8

Pandya smashes a four and a six off the first two balls to instantly put Neesham under pressure. Neesham bowls a short ball that goes over the batsman's head, but is not called a wide. Pandya comes back for a double after tapping the ball towards long on, but doesn't ground his batat the non-striker's end, resulting in a run being shaved off against his name. Pandya's dismissed off the last delivery, skieing the ball off a full-toss from Neesham with Boult taking a fine catch near backward square leg. 15 runs and a wicket off an eventful over.

OUT ! Bhuvneshwar perishes while looking to clear extra cover, with Ross Taylor taking a fine catch inside the circle. IND 252/9

Pandya's six hitting comes to an end. What a super cameo while it lasted, showing India do have the firepower when needed. Maybe a promotion as we go ahead, but that's for later consideration. Magnificent catch from Boult, called for it, made up ground and completed the job.

And against all odds India reach 250. Pandya single-handedly making sure of that. One more over to go...

OUT! India have been bowled out for a second consecutive game, although this time they actually stand a chance in the match unlike Hamilton. Chahal taps the ball towards the bowler, and Boult leaps athletically at the non-striker's stumps, with Shami a good three-four steps down the track. IND 252 all out

India are bowled out for 252 with a ball left in their innings. Unlike Hamilton though, India actually are very much in the game at the moment, thanks to a middle-order resurgence.

Bhuvneshwar collects a double off the first delivery to bring up the 250 for India. Singles collected off the next two deliveries. India's innings then comes to an end as Bhuvneshwar and Shami are dismissed off successive deliveries

Excellent burst from Pandya. He hits boundaries from shapes and positions that others may not be able to. Brilliant timer

The last time before this series when India were bowled out in two consecutive ODIs was back in 2015 against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

Playing his second game as an opener, Henry Nicholls, has a new opener in Colin Munro. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start the defence of 252 for India.

After 1 overs,New Zealand 3/0 ( Colin Munro 3 , Henry Nicholls 0) Fresh from a quickfire half-century in Supersmash on Groundhog day, Munro picks off from where he left in Auckland almost 24 hours ago, he goes airborne off his second ball, got it off the outside half of the bat clearing the infield for two. Munro gets to the other end with a single to cover. Nicholls sees the remaining three deliveries.

FOUR! Just a firm push down the ground by past the diving mid off fielder by Nicholls earns him his first boundary. The ball just about got to the ropes in the end.

After 2 overs,New Zealand 11/0 ( Colin Munro 4 , Henry Nicholls 7) Nicholls gets a thick inside edge for a couple before he collects a boundary. Great piece of fielding by Shanker to end the over, almost created a run out chance, however Kiwis take eight runs off the over.

SIX! That's big! Swings it hard across the line and dispatches a back of a length delivery outside off to wide long on boundary

After 3 overs,New Zealand 18/0 ( Colin Munro 10 , Henry Nicholls 8) Munro has clearly flagged his intentions today. His massive six underlines his prowess with the bat, perhaps preparing himself for the upcoming T20 series.

OUT! Shami digs in short and Nicholls mistimes the pull. It has gone straight to Kedar Jadhav at slightly widish mid on position. Shami provides the early breakthrough. Just didn't get it right there, Nicholls. Shot was on, but needed to nail that one. Henry Nicholls c Kedar Jadhav b Shami 8(15)

After 4 overs,New Zealand 20/1 ( Colin Munro 10 , Kane Williamson (C) 2) Captain Williamson is in early once again, courtesy Shami. He ends Shami's over with a gentle drive through covers for two to get off the mark.

New Zealand off the blocks quite quickly as compared to India's slow start, full of wickets. Munro has a point to prove.

Mohammed Shami has now picked up a wicket in each of the nine ODIs that he has played in New Zealand.

Kane Williamson holds the record of scoring most runs (434 in eight innings) at Westpac Stadium, Wellington in ODIs.

After 5 overs,New Zealand 22/1 ( Colin Munro 11 , Kane Williamson (C) 3) A slip and a gully to stop Williamson from dabbing it down to third man and get off the strike. The Indians have done their homework and it has worked well in the series. The strategy to stop Williamson collecting easy singles through third man, especially early in the innings, has frustrated him and often led to a mistake. Indians doing the same thing again, although after a couple of failed attempts, Williamson just beats the diving gully to his left for a single off the final ball of Bhuvi's over.

After 6 overs,New Zealand 24/1 ( Colin Munro 11 , Kane Williamson (C) 5) A near chop on. A half leg before shout all against Williamson, who has looked out of sorts in the 14 balls he has faced. An anomly with Williamson, however, it has been a very iffy series for him. Gets a couple off the inside edge to the fine leg. Very similar to his dismissal in second ODI.

FOUR! Right in Munro's arc. Picked off his hips and pulled it to cow corner for a boundary

After 7 overs,New Zealand 29/1 ( Colin Munro 16 , Kane Williamson (C) 5) Bhuvi liking the challenge against Munro. After being hit for a boundary, Bhuvneshwar shows his variety with the ball with an off cutter and knuckle ball that doesn't allow Munro to go big.

After 8 overs,New Zealand 30/1 ( Colin Munro 17 , Kane Williamson (C) 5) Munro gets to the non-striker's end with a single to extra-cover off the first ball. Shami maintains tight lines to Williamson, who is yet to find his groove. Just a single off the over.

FOUR! Another swing on the leg side by Munro and despite placing couple fielders in the deep, the ball manages to run the boundary. Comes from the inside half of the bat and hence it goes towards square leg boundary instead of the mid wicket he was targetting.

After 9 overs,New Zealand 37/1 ( Colin Munro 24 , Kane Williamson (C) 5) Munro is no mood to keep it along the ground. After boundary, skews another hit that went straight up but evaded the mid off fielder. Seven runs taken off the over.

BOWLED ! Rohit Sharma gets his off stump clipped off a peach of a delivery from Henry, as India suffer an early jolt yet again for the second time running. IND 8/1

OUT! India lose both openers early once again! Dhawan slashes hard at a back-of-length delivery from Boult, and Henry collects it safely at third man. IND 12/2

OUT ! Henry shortens his length a little while bowling another outswinger at Gill, who chips it to Santner at cover to perish early for the second game running. IND 17/3

BOWLED EM! Dhoni's beaten fair and square by a jaffa from Boult, with the ball going through his defence and hitting the off stump! IND 18/4

Fifty partnership up between Shankar and Rayudu , the former bringing up the milestone with a single down to third man. Just what the Indians needed after losing four quick wickets, and the Indian camp will be hoping for the two to lay the foundation for a competitive score. IND 68/4

OUT! And it's a mix-up which brings a solid-looking partnership to an end just short of the century mark. Shankar was nowhere in the picture when the non-striker's stumps were broken by Munro after collecting the throw. IND 116/5

FOUR! Fifty for Rayudu , and what a glorious shot to bring up the milestone, tucking this one off his hips towards the square-leg boundary! The No 4 batsman takes 86 deliveries to collect his 10th ODI half-century. IND 129/5

OUT ! Rayudu falls short of the century in the end, succumbing to the pressure of boosting the run rate in the final powerplay. Slices the ball while looking to go big on the off side, with Munro taking a safe catch at deep extra cover. Was a slower one from Henry, and Rayudu knew as soon as he miscued it. IND 190/6

BOWLED ! Soft end to what was turning out to be a quality innings from Jadhav, as he gets an inside edge onto his stumps. Henry gets his fourth in his final over. IND 203/7

OUT ! Pandya's walking back after skieing the ball off a full toss from Neesham, with Boult taking a fine running catch at backward square-leg. Pandya reviews it for a no-ball, but is unable to get it overturned. IND 248/8

OUT ! Bhuvneshwar perishes while looking to clear extra cover, with Ross Taylor taking a fine catch inside the circle. IND 252/9

OUT! India have been bowled out for a second consecutive game, although this time they actually stand a chance in the match unlike Hamilton. Chahal taps the ball towards the bowler, and Boult leaps athletically at the non-striker's stumps, with Shami a good three-four steps down the track. IND 252 all out

OUT! Shami digs in short and Nicholls mistimes the pull. It has gone straight to Kedar Jadhav at slightly widish mid on position. Shami provides the early breakthrough. Just didn't get it right there, Nicholls. Shot was on, but needed to nail that one. Henry Nicholls c Kedar Jadhav b Shami 8(15)

Preview, 5th ODI: Pushed out of their comfort zone by some incisive swing bowling in challenging conditions, a jolted India will gain confidence from Mahendra Singh Dhoni's return as they aim to finish the five-match series against New Zealand on a high.

India's most experienced ODI player was out with hamstring injury during last two matches and his return couldn't have been timed better after their inexplicable collapse for 92 in Hamilton.

A 4-1 margin will look much better than 3-2 but it will be easier said than done at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The windy condition here could just be the shot that Trent Boult would need as he again marks his run-up.

And that's where Dhoni's presence will be a factor in that middle order which still isn't rock solid if skipper Virat Kohli isn't around.

Assistant coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed that Dhoni is fit and available for the game.

Dhoni's calmness in anchoring the innings will be priceless and young Shubman Gill might make the way in the playing XI as the World Cup preparations hit full swing.

The Hamilton match was an eye opener where Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik failed to prove a point that they can stand up and be counted if Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan fail on a given day with Kohli also not around.

With the three-match T20I series ahead and also the World Cup round the corner, India will have to address this weakness to ensure that their much-vaunted batting doesn't crumble on an odd day when the condition aids swing bowling in England.

Rohit has already described it as 'one of the worst batting performance' by the team and he would like to lead by example by quickly getting over the disappointment with another fiery opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan on Sunday.

Having returned from provisional suspension post his loose talk on a TV chat show, Hardik Pandya gave ample display of his importance in the ODI team and he will look to continue to deliver.

It will be interesting if Mohammed Shami comes back for the final game with Bhuvneshwar Kumar getting the rest.

The team management might also want to test Mohammed Siraj as Khaleel Ahmed wasn't very impressive in the last game.

Although the series is done and dusted, the fourth ODI win gave a new lease of life to New Zealand's campaign and they will look to dish out another superlative performance before going into the T20I series.

Opener Henry Nicholls, who replaced Colin Munro in the fourth ODI, made an unbeaten 30 to provide solidity at the top, while Ross Taylor looked in good touch en route his 93 and 37 not out in the last two innings.

New Zealand, however, is likely to miss out opener Martin Guptill who suffered a back injury during practice.

In bowling department, Boult has swung his way with a five wicket haul while Grandhomme seemed to have regained confidence with his three wicket haul in the last match.

Back into the New Zealand fold, all rounder James Neesham and spinner Todd Astle have made a decent start with one wicket each in the fourth game.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, and Ross Taylor.

