FOUR ! Much-needed boost to India's confidence, as Reddy gets off the mark with a paddle towards the fine-leg fence for four! IND 109/8

Shrubsole bowls the penultimate over. Radha’s run-out off the very first ball, falling short of the non-striker’s crease thanks to an accurate direct-hit by Wyatt. Deepti’s nearly run-out herself a couple of deliveries later after being sent back to the non-striker’s end off the third delivery. Reddy however, makes things better with a four and a double off the last two balls.

OUT! Reddy gets herself stumped while dancing down the pitch, looking to slog over long on. Second dismissal for Ecclestone. IND 112/9

OUT! India have been bowled out for 112 ! What a collapse it has been for the sole undefeated team of the ongoing tournament, with Deepti Sharma the final batter dismissed, falling short of the striker's crease. England need 113 to win!

The collapse is complete in the final over, as India get bowled out for a lowly 112. Reddy's stumped off the second delivery while advancing down the pitch, looking for a big hit. Deepti's the final wicket to fall as she falls short of the striker's end. Disappointing finish to the Indian innings, especially after the kind of start that Mandhana had got them off to. Their hopes now lie solely with the spinners.

"I’m really enjoying playing for this team. (How important was Harmanpreet’s wicket?) Massively. She had been in great form, and she had been on back of my head. Great first half, but its a tricky wicket to bat on. It would mean everything, and it would really special to get to the final," says Kirstie Gordon (2/20) after the innings.

Alright, we are back with the chase. England need 113 to win and qualify for the final.

India begin with the spin straightaway. England spinners got 7 wickets in the first innings and that is a clear indication of how the pitch is playing. Too slow a pitch. India have to bowl tight line and most importantly, field really, really well. England need not try and muscle the ball and play to the merit of the ball. Just 3 from the first over.

OUT! Early breakthrough for India. Radha bowls a tossed up delivery, Beaumont tries to clear the mid-wicket but has given a simple catch to Arundhati Reddy there. Beaumont c Arundhati Reddy b Radha Yadav 1(3)

Great start from Radha Yadav. There was a close call on the first ball of the over as Wyatt tried to take a risky single and almost run Tammy Beaumont out at the striker's end. Two balls later, Beaumont lost her cool and gave a simple catch to Reddy at mid-wicket. This is a wonderful start for India.

The lowest total defended by India in a Women’s World T20 match is 106 which they defended against Pakistan at Sylhet in 2014.

FOUR! Short ball and Jones rocks on back foot but hits it over the bowler's head for a boundary.

India are looking good in the field. There is energy on the ground. It took England two and a half overs gone to get a boundary. India need to tighten the screws here.

SIX! That's good batting from Jones, flighted delivery and she comes down the track to clear the long-on boundary by some distance.

Radha Yadav is bowing outside the off stump line as Harman has provided her tight off-side field. Jones realises that and she is thinking to clear the ropes as to counter attack.

OUT! There's the wicket for Deepti, she bowled tight length, and Wyatt los her patience, plays a big shot and gets caught at deep mid-wicket. India gets the second victim. Wyatt c Rodrigues b Deepti Sharma 8(15)

Deepti was pitching it short every now and then. Needed to be a little fuller and bowl wicket to wicket. She did that and the wicket came in her kitty. England have got runs on the board but they have now lost both their openers. This match hangs in balance.

Danielle Wyatt's batting SR of 124.72 in Women's T20Is is the highest for any player along players who have scored 1000 runs thus far but she has started slowly today.

Radha continues to bowl outside the off stump channel, asking the England batswomen to make the extra effort. She need to keep the wide-ball line in mind while doing that. Five from the over. 30 in the powerplay.

Poonam Yadav drops a simple one and hopefully, this is India's only dropped chance in the game. 7 runs came off the over which is a good sign for England in this chase.

Poonam Yadav into the attack now. She is the key here. The ball is skitting a bit and we have seen Sciver trying to cut and sweep her as the ball is gaining speed on pitching. England need 69 runs in 71 balls.

FOUR! Short and wide, Sciver rock back and places it beautifully through point and cover for a boundary. Fifty also up for England.

Despite bowling tight line and length, India are not able to stop the singles. Important that dot balls are created here, which will mount further pressure on the batswomen. Patil pitches it short to get hit for a boundary.

FOUR! Too short from Poonam and Sciver, waits and waits to pull it and place it between the deep mid-wicket and long-on fielder for a boundary.

This is bad bowling effort from India. Poonam Yadav has been pitching way too may short balls and England batters facing no trouble to hit boundaries or take singles and doubles.

FOUR! Another short tracker from Hemalatha and it is hammered for four in the leg side.

Dayalan Hemalatha into the attack now and she starts off with a short tracker. Gets hit for a boundary on the second ball. Superb stuff from fielders but the bowlers continue to disappoint.

No pace from India yet in this game. Sciver and Jones are taking this match quickly away from the grasp of the Indians. Lack of dot balls hurting India here. There is no spike in the bowling. Jones and Sciver have brought up the fifty-run partnership for the third wicket.

Nat Sciver and Amy Jones comfortably playing the spinners of the back foot. Dew isn’t helping. There is no pressure of runs because of the bad bad selection blunder from @BCCIWomen campaign will end in a real sour note.

- Born in Tokyo - Grown up in Netherlands - Likes football and tennis before cricket - First English cricketer (male/female) with a T20I hat-trick - First player to hit a six in Women's BBL.

All you need to know about Natalie Sciver :

Harman has been busy today setting the field. Her bowlers have not really bowled to the plan. As they say, you cannot place fielders for bad bowling. Five easy singles for Sciver and Jones again. England Women need 34 runs in 42 balls.

FOUR! Another half-tracker and Sciver walks across the pitch to hit it behind the stumps for a boundary. Brilliant batting.

TOSS : India win the toss and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opts to bat first. Mithali Raj misses out for India, with both teams fielding unchanged teams.

The ICC Women's World T20 semi-final between India and England is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-England live streaming will take place on Hotstar. Click here to know when and where to watch the match between India and England.

Preview, 2nd semi-final: High on confidence after remaining unbeaten in the ongoing ICC women's World T20 so far, an in-form India are looking to avenge their ICC 50-over World Cup final loss to England when they face off in the second semi-final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Friday.

The India-England tie will be preceded by the other semi-final that will be played between Australia and hosts West Indies at the same venue.

Having overcome the mighty Australians in their last league match, the semi-final against the reigning one-day World Cup champions England gives a golden opportunity to Harmanpreet Kaur's side to not only avenge their loss but also storm into their maiden World T20 final.

Indian women have been impressive in the ongoing World T20I so far after getting past two formidable teams in their group -- New Zealand by 34 runs and Australia by 48 runs -- maintaining an all-win record at the league stage.

The atmosphere in the Indian team is upbeat as experienced players like Harmanpreet and Mithali Raj have been contributing handsomely, while youngsters like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Dipti Sharma have also risen to the occasion.

"Harry di's (Harmanpreet Kaur) century against New Zealand and our partnership in that match was special. Also against Pakistan we managed to put pressure in the first 6 overs and Mithali Raj's knock stood out. Against Ireland both our batting and bowling stood out while against Australia we went full tilt and that is what has been key in the campaign," Rodrigues told BCCI.

England, on the other hand, went down to defending champions West Indies in a last-over thriller after two dominant seven-wicket wins and one washed-out match.

Swashbuckling opener Danielle Wyatt's form is the main worry as she has failed to display her talent with the bat, scoring 1, 0 and 27 in three games.

Skipper Heather Knight has also failed to rise to the occasion in all the three games.

In the bowling department, pace spearhead Anya Shrubsole has impressed a lot with Natalie Sciver. The duo picked seven and four wickets, respectively in the three games.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Tanya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Hemlata, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Devika Vaidya.

England: Heather Knight (Captain), Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Kirstie Gordon, Jenny Gunn, Dani Hazell, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Linsey Smith, Anya Shrubsole, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt.

With inputs from IANS