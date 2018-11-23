Knockout games are about handling pressure, and so far, India have blown away their oppositions regularly. They have not been put to the test in their entire campaign. They have dominated contests, unlike any previous Indian team. Now it’s about holding their nerve in a big game. Will their inexperience finally tell, or will the Indian juggernaut roll on?

TOSS : India win the toss and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opts to bat first. Mithali Raj misses out for India, with both teams fielding unchanged teams.

Ebony-Jewel Rainford-Brent at Pitch report : Seamers are getting good bounce. Spinners are vital, as they are getting bounce and turn. There is plenty of spin bowlers in both teams which will be interesting to see.

India Women have won their last seven T20Is - the most consecutive that they ever won.

England have won three out of four Women’s World T20 semi-finals (2009 v Australia, 2012 v New Zealand and 2014 v South Africa). They lost against Australia in 2016.

After scoring fifties in the last two matches of her, Mithali Raj has been left out today which can be because of her strike rate. Her SR of 105.89 is the lowest among players who have scored 400-plus runs in this year in Women's T20Is.

I've been saying for a while the Mithali Raj should be batting in the middle order in T20Is for India, not opening. Ramesh Powar has gone a step further today, leaving her out altogether, and continuing to be bold. What a statement. #WT20

Right then, the national anthems have been sung and it's time for the second semi-final of the Women's World T20 2018 to get underway. Wicket-keeper-batter Taniya Bhatia takes guard at the striker's end, with her partner Smriti Mandhana once again hoping to get her side off to as strong start. Shrubsole to begin the proceedings for England.

Smriti Mandhana who hit the fastest fifty for India in 31 balls in World T20 in the last match against Australia, has to take more responsibility in the absence of Raj.

Bhatia gets off the mark with a brace off the first delivery, as well as a single, but nearly gets stumped off the third delivery. Three off the first over of the Indian innings.

FOUR ! First boundary of the Indian innings, and it comes off a lovely cover drive off Mandhana's bat. IND 8/0

Bhatia guides the ball down to third man off the second delivery for a single. Mandhana gets off the mark with a lovely drive through cover, collecting the first boundary of the innings as a result. Mandhana collects a quick single off the last delivery; six off the over.

FOUR ! Mandhana plays it safe after a couple of risky shots, as she opens the face of her bat and guides the ball behind square, with the diving fielder at the boundary failing to cut the ball off. IND 18/0

Mandhana goes aerial in her drive off the third delivery, with the ball landing safely at deep point, allowing her to collect a double. She gets a top-edge while looking for a paddle sweep, with the southpaw once again collecting a brace after the ball lands safely. She collects her second boundary by opening the face of her bat to guide the ball behind square, before getting dropped off the last ball, driving in the direction of Sophie Ecclestone at cover. Nine off the over.

FOUR! Ecclestone had dropped Mandhana off the last delivery of the previous over, and now the latter's made it worse for her with a slog-sweep towards deep square-leg for a boundary off the very next delivery. IND 22/0

SIX ! Mandhana gets down on one knee, and smashes the ball beyond the long on fence to collect the first maximum of the second semi-final! IND 28/0

Ecclestone’s brought into the attack in the fourth over, with Mandhana making smashing her for a four and a six to make her pay for dropping her off the last ball of the previous over.

Daniel Hazell brought into the attack in the fifth over.

FOUR ! Another boundary to Mandhana, as she lofts high over extra-cover for a one-bounce four! IND 35/0

Hazell’s brought into the attack in the fifth over. Bhatia misses a paddle after shuffling to her right and exposing her stumps, with the ball travelling perilously close to the stumps. Mandhana advances down the pitch, and lofts over extra-cover to collect her third boundary. Seven off the over.

FOUR ! Mandhana goes for a sweep, with the extra bounce resulting in the ball brushing past her gloves before running away to the fine-leg fence. IND 42/0

FOUR ! Mandhana goes for a sweep, with the extra bounce resulting in the ball brushing past her gloves before running away to the fine-leg fence. IND 42/0

OUT! Ecclestone makes amends for the dropped catch earlier, as she collects a simple return catch off her own bowling, surprising Mandhana with extra bounce. IND 43/1

Three singles collected off the first three deliveries, before Mandhana guides the ball towards fine leg for another boundary. She chips the ball back to Ecclestone off the last ball of the over as the opening stand is broken off the last ball of the power play.

Rodrigues joins Bhatia after Mandhana’s dismissal, with Hazell continuing from the other end. Five singles collected off the over. Rodrigues has had a lean patch since her fifty against New Zealand. Today would be a great day to bounce back to form.

Danielle Hazell who has taken most wickets (84) for England in Women’s T20Is, has taken only 10 wickets from 16 Women’s World T20 matches. Will she make any difference today?

Gordon’s brought into the attack in the eighth over, and she concedes just two singles off it.

OUT! Bhatia gets a thick top-edge while looking for a slog towards the on-side, as India end up losing their second wicket! IND 53/2

Harmanpreet Kaur who has hit 12 sixes in this tournament so far is the most by any player in a Women's T20I series/tournament.

Skipper Knight brings herself into the attack in the ninth over, making an impact right away as she removes Bhatia, who perishes while trying to boost the scoring rate. Five runs and a wicket off the over.

Gordon continues from the other end, conceding just four singles off the over, as India reach 59/2 at the halfway stage of their innings, with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur off the mark.

Hazell returns to the attack, producing another economical over as she gives away just five off her third, with a wide being conceded off the fourth delivery.

Ecclestone returns to the attack, and starts off with a wide down the leg side. Three dots later, Harmanpreet sets off for a risky single. Rodrigues gets a thick top edge, with the ball landing safely behind the keeper as the batter collects a single. Three off the over.

FOUR ! A much-needed boundary for India in order to take some pressure off their backs. Rodrigueswas offered width, and she slashed it through point to collect her first boundary. IND 73/2

FOUR ! Back-to-back boundaries for Rodrigues as she opens the face of her bat to guide the ball towards third man on this occasion. IND 77/2

Nat Sciver returns to the attack, and keeps it tight until the last two deliveries, in which Rodrigues collects back-to-back boundaries to take some pressure off the Indians.

SIX ! Harmanpreet dances down the pitch, and smacks the ball towards the long off fence for a six! IND 83/2

FOUR ! Rodrigues lofts the ball down the ground, with Winfield running forward for a catch. The ball bounces just short of her outstretched hands, and bounces over the rope. IND 88/2

OUT ! And a dangerous-looking partnership has been broken as Rodrigues fails to make it back to the striker's end on time while coming back for a second. IND 89/3

The ICC Women's World T20 semi-final between India and England is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-England live streaming will take place on Hotstar. Click here to know when and where to watch the match between India and England.

Preview, 2nd semi-final: High on confidence after remaining unbeaten in the ongoing ICC women's World T20 so far, an in-form India are looking to avenge their ICC 50-over World Cup final loss to England when they face off in the second semi-final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Friday.

The India-England tie will be preceded by the other semi-final that will be played between Australia and hosts West Indies at the same venue.

Having overcome the mighty Australians in their last league match, the semi-final against the reigning one-day World Cup champions England gives a golden opportunity to Harmanpreet Kaur's side to not only avenge their loss but also storm into their maiden World T20 final.

Indian women have been impressive in the ongoing World T20I so far after getting past two formidable teams in their group -- New Zealand by 34 runs and Australia by 48 runs -- maintaining an all-win record at the league stage.

The atmosphere in the Indian team is upbeat as experienced players like Harmanpreet and Mithali Raj have been contributing handsomely, while youngsters like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Dipti Sharma have also risen to the occasion.

"Harry di's (Harmanpreet Kaur) century against New Zealand and our partnership in that match was special. Also against Pakistan we managed to put pressure in the first 6 overs and Mithali Raj's knock stood out. Against Ireland both our batting and bowling stood out while against Australia we went full tilt and that is what has been key in the campaign," Rodrigues told BCCI.

England, on the other hand, went down to defending champions West Indies in a last-over thriller after two dominant seven-wicket wins and one washed-out match.

Swashbuckling opener Danielle Wyatt's form is the main worry as she has failed to display her talent with the bat, scoring 1, 0 and 27 in three games.

Skipper Heather Knight has also failed to rise to the occasion in all the three games.

In the bowling department, pace spearhead Anya Shrubsole has impressed a lot with Natalie Sciver. The duo picked seven and four wickets, respectively in the three games.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Tanya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Hemlata, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Devika Vaidya.

England: Heather Knight (Captain), Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Kirstie Gordon, Jenny Gunn, Dani Hazell, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Linsey Smith, Anya Shrubsole, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt.

With inputs from IANS