Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the second semifinal of the Women's World T20 2018 between India and England

Since June last year, England and India have met in five ODIs and two T20Is and have played each other both home and away. England got the better of India in the 2017 World Cup final at Lord’s, but India fought back, sealing the ODI series at home earlier this year, 2-1.

England, led by Heather Knight, are very familiar with their foe. They have formulated plans and know what India have up their sleeve. They have seen it before, countered it well and will not be too worried going into the game.

There is a slight advantage that England has in the 2nd semi-final. England’s knowledge of the Indian players extends beyond the international matches they have played. The likes of Anya Shrubsole and Heather Knight have spent a month with a prolific Smriti Mandhana during the Women’s Super League.

Smriti Mandhana, who seems to have finally hit her stride after a scratchy start to the tournament, is India's biggest plus point and England's nightmare.

For India, it was ‘Harmonster’ who set the tone for her team’s campaign with arguably the best innings played in a T20 World Cup, when she became the first Indian woman to score a T20I century. Her knock saw India register a comfortable 34-run win over New Zealand in their first game of the tournament.

Click here to catch the latest score and updates from the first semi-final.

They need 143 when they come out to bat.

West Indies pulled the momentum in their favour after that huge stand between Lanning and Healy.

The first semi-final between Australia and West Indies is on.

India's second win came against arch-rivals Pakistan. Against them, Mithali Raj’s masterclass took India to a commanding seven-wicket win, while Ireland bore the wrath of a team that was on a roll, going down by 52 runs.

In the last group match, India faced Australia, who were meant to be the team’s biggest test, and with Raj missing out, Mandhana stroked herself into scintillating form with a 55-ball 83 — her highest score in T20Is. Her contribution at the top of the order was vital in propelling India to a total of 168 and headlined their victory over Australia. The win meant India finished atop Group B and, qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament for the first time since 2010.

While India had a smooth tournament so far, England have stuttered and stumbled their way through their campaign. They started with a washout against Sri Lanka, a hard-earned win against Bangladesh, a walloping of South Africa and then a tight, last-over loss against West Indies. They finished second in their group to book a date with India in Antigua.

Through the course of the tournament, the spinners have been India’s greatest strength — bowling slow and on one side of the wicket to dry up the runs and frustrate the batters into trying something different.

The Indian spinners have come with a plan. The plan has majorly revolved around Poonam Yadav, the leg-spinner, who is the team’s most experienced bowler after Ekta Bisht, who has not played a single game. She brings a sense of calm and control to an attack which is otherwise wet behind the ears. In the last year, Poonam has been the most successful T20I bowler, taking 35 wickets in 24 matches at an average of 14.08 and economy rate of 5.73. In the World T20 itself, she has taken eight wickets in four matches. She loops the ball well above the batswoman's eye-line, and bowls so slow that they have to create all the pace.

The Indian team has arrived at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua and are watching Windies go down quickly in chase of 143.

Click here to catch the latest score and updates from the first semi-final.

AUSTRALIA have reached WT20 finals! They beat Windies by 71 runs in the 1st semi-final to book their place in the last-2. WI dugout is gloomy right now. The defending champions are out of the tournament.

Alright, all eyes now on the India-England game that has been hugely awaited. India are just 2 games away from lifting the World Cup for the first time. Their biggest worry would be the inexperienced lower-middle order. Having been unable to capitalise on a wonderful start against Australia, they will be slightly low on confidence going into the semi-final. It is possible that Anuja Patil could step in to shore up the middle order — she has a strong temperament and has often proved to be a big match player. In the match against Australia, Patil picked up three wickets to stake her claim to a place in the XI.

What's good to see is that the local crowd has not left their seat. Obviously, the tickets may have come with a double bonanza but seeing your team lose like that can upset any fan. Think women's cricket needs just this kind of attitude. The girls from Caribbean may have taken the exit route but the fans continue to impress.

Another BIG factor: India will be playing their very first match under lights in this edition of the World Cup. England, on the other hand, not only have the experience of playing under lights in this tournament, but in competitions before as well.

Knockout games are about handling pressure, and so far, India have blown away their oppositions regularly. They have not been put to the test in their entire campaign. They have dominated contests, unlike any previous Indian team. Now it’s about holding their nerve in a big game. Will their inexperience finally tell, or will the Indian juggernaut roll on?

Preview, 2nd semi-final: High on confidence after remaining unbeaten in the ongoing ICC women's World T20 so far, an in-form India are looking to avenge their ICC 50-over World Cup final loss to England when they face off in the second semi-final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Friday.

The India-England tie will be preceded by the other semi-final that will be played between Australia and hosts West Indies at the same venue.

Having overcome the mighty Australians in their last league match, the semi-final against the reigning one-day World Cup champions England gives a golden opportunity to Harmanpreet Kaur's side to not only avenge their loss but also storm into their maiden World T20 final.

Indian women have been impressive in the ongoing World T20I so far after getting past two formidable teams in their group -- New Zealand by 34 runs and Australia by 48 runs -- maintaining an all-win record at the league stage.

The atmosphere in the Indian team is upbeat as experienced players like Harmanpreet and Mithali Raj have been contributing handsomely, while youngsters like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Dipti Sharma have also risen to the occasion.

"Harry di's (Harmanpreet Kaur) century against New Zealand and our partnership in that match was special. Also against Pakistan we managed to put pressure in the first 6 overs and Mithali Raj's knock stood out. Against Ireland both our batting and bowling stood out while against Australia we went full tilt and that is what has been key in the campaign," Rodrigues told BCCI.

England, on the other hand, went down to defending champions West Indies in a last-over thriller after two dominant seven-wicket wins and one washed-out match.

Swashbuckling opener Danielle Wyatt's form is the main worry as she has failed to display her talent with the bat, scoring 1, 0 and 27 in three games.

Skipper Heather Knight has also failed to rise to the occasion in all the three games.

In the bowling department, pace spearhead Anya Shrubsole has impressed a lot with Natalie Sciver. The duo picked seven and four wickets, respectively in the three games.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Tanya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Hemlata, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Devika Vaidya.

England: Heather Knight (Captain), Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Kirstie Gordon, Jenny Gunn, Dani Hazell, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Linsey Smith, Anya Shrubsole, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt.

With inputs from IANS